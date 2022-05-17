Freeze-Dried Coffee Market Growth Potential to Increase by USD 4.13 Bn from 2021 to 2026| Technavio

The growth of the cafe chains is driving the freeze-dried coffee market and contributing to the market growth. Costa, Nero, and Starbucks are a few of the cafe chains that have exploded in popularity, further popularizing coffee globally. Sophisticated, classy, easily accessible, clean, and respectable recreational settings are increasingly popular, providing ideal conditions for the growth of cafes. Rapid urbanization coupled with the establishment and development of new urban areas has aided in the growth of the coffeehouse culture over the years.

View market report outlook to learn more about factors influencing the market.

Freeze Dried Coffee Market: Key Trends

The increasing demand and need for easily available and portable drinks is expected to positively impact the freeze-dried coffee market. Convenience packaging has increased as consumers have become more mobile. Freeze-dried coffee is available in large containers as well as individual packets that can be carried in pockets, wallets, or lunch boxes. Furthermore, it does not require the use of any special equipment, such as a coffee machine.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

Cafe Altura

Colombian Coffee

Continental Coffee Pvt. Ltd.

Giraldo Farms

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Mount Hagen Coffee

Power Root Bhd.

Promotora De Cafe Colombia SA

Prosol

Rage Coffee

Strauss Group Ltd.

Tastle Coffee

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Tchibo Coffee Service SRL

J.M. Smucker Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Trung Nguyen Vietnamese Coffee

Unilever PLC

Waka Coffee Inc.

Woolworths Group Ltd.

Product Insights and News

The freeze-dried coffee market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For example, one of the leading vendors, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, offers Douwe Egberts pure gold freeze-dried coffee. The company also offers premium coffee brands, mainstream coffee brands, coffee systems, and juices.

Learn more about the vendors in the market as you download your sample copy

Asia's Contribution to Freeze Dried Coffee Market

The increase in demand for high-quality instant coffee and the expansion of the food and beverage industry has resulted in an increase in the number of restaurants and cafes, which is expected to facilitate the freeze-dried coffee market growth in APAC. 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in the region is expected to be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download your sample copy and know more about the market contribution in APAC

Freeze Dried Coffee Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.87 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Cafe Altura, Colombian Coffee, Continental Coffee Pvt. Ltd., Giraldo Farms, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Mount Hagen Coffee, Power Root Bhd., Promotora De Cafe Colombia SA, Prosol, Rage Coffee, Strauss Group Ltd., Tastle Coffee, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tchibo Coffee Service SRL, J.M. Smucker Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Trung Nguyen Vietnamese Coffee, Unilever PLC, Waka Coffee Inc., and Woolworths Group Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Get your report sample copy to unlock scope and parent market analysis insights

Pandemic Impact

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19, which originated in China, later spread across countries in APAC. Several countries in the region, such as China, imposed lockdowns and restrictions on the movement of people to control the spread of the disease. Such measures led to the closure of offline retail sales and manufacturing units of freeze-dried coffee in the region. However, the initiation of vaccination drives by the governments of APAC countries in 2021 led to the lifting of lockdown restrictions and the resumption of activities in offline retail channels. This increased the demand for freeze-dried coffee in offline channels.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Detailed information on factors that will drive freeze-dried coffee market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the freeze-dried coffee market size and its contribution to the parent market

The growth of the freeze-dried coffee industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Related Reports:

High-Fructose Corn Syrup Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 Download your sample

Water Enhancer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 Download your sample

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Exhibit 89: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Overview



Exhibit 90: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Key offerings

10.4 Mount Hagen Coffee

Exhibit 92: Mount Hagen Coffee - Overview



Exhibit 93: Mount Hagen Coffee - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Mount Hagen Coffee - Key offerings

10.5 Strauss Group Ltd.

Exhibit 95: Strauss Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Strauss Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Strauss Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Strauss Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Tastle Coffee

Exhibit 99: Tastle Coffee - Overview



Exhibit 100: Tastle Coffee - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Tastle Coffee - Key offerings

10.7 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Tchibo Coffee Service SRL

Exhibit 106: Tchibo Coffee Service SRL - Overview



Exhibit 107: Tchibo Coffee Service SRL - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Tchibo Coffee Service SRL - Key offerings

10.9 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 109: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 110: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

10.10 Trung Nguyen Vietnamese Coffee

Exhibit 113: Trung Nguyen Vietnamese Coffee - Overview



Exhibit 114: Trung Nguyen Vietnamese Coffee - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Trung Nguyen Vietnamese Coffee - Key offerings

10.11 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 116: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 117: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 119: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

10.12 Woolworths Group Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Woolworths Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Woolworths Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Woolworths Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Woolworths Group Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library and its client base consist of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio