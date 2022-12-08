Freeze-dried foods market size to grow by USD 34,561.88 million: Packaged foods and meats industry is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global freeze-dried foods market has been categorized as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. The parent market, the global packaged foods and meats market, covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. Technavio calculates the size of the global packaged foods and meats market based on the combined revenue generated by the vendors operating in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Freeze Dried Foods Market 2023-2027

The freeze-dried foods market size is forecasted to grow by USD 34,561.88 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Download a sample

Freeze-dried foods market 2023-2027: Scope

The freeze-dried foods market report covers the following areas:

Freeze-dried foods market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The global freeze-dried foods market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The established vendors hold a significant share of the market owing to their large scale of operations, high investment capabilities, and brand recognition. The rising popularity of organic and freeze-dried meals and snacks, new product launches, and wide reach through organized retailing are some of the factors that will intensify the competition between vendors during the forecast period.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Chaucer Foods Ltd, Concord Foods LLC, European Freeze Dry, Freeze Dry Foods LLC, Joe Coffee Co., Kerry Group Plc, Mercer Foods LLC, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, OFD Foods LLC, Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., Seva Foods Inc., SouthAm Freeze Dry SA, The Amalgam Group, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, and Van Drunen Farms are among some of the major market participants.

Freeze-dried foods market 2023-2027: Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Buy the report

Freeze-dried foods market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

The offline segment will account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most popular distribution channels for freeze-dried foods. The growing retail industry and the establishment of various retail outlets are increasing sales in this segment.

Product

Freeze-dried fruits



Freeze-dried vegetables



Freeze-dried beverages



Freeze-dried MFS



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

North America is estimated to account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The demand for freeze-dried food products in this region is increasing owing to the convenience offered by such products, including instant coffee. Other factors that will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period include the rising number of new product launches and the increasing number of product innovations.

To gain further insights about various segments, Request a sample

What are the key data covered in this freeze-dried foods market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the freeze-dried foods market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the freeze-dried foods market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the freeze-dried foods market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of freeze-dried foods market vendors

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000, which enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related reports:

Freeze-dried coffee market by distribution channel and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The freeze-dried coffee market size is expected to increase by USD 4.13 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Frozen bakery products market by product and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The frozen bakery products market size is expected to increase by USD 10.03 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (frozen cakes, frozen pies, frozen cookies and crackers, and frozen pastries) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Freeze Dried Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34,561.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.87 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Chaucer Foods Ltd, Concord Foods LLC, European Freeze Dry, Freeze Dry Foods LLC, Joe Coffee Co., Kerry Group Plc, Mercer Foods LLC, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, OFD Foods LLC, Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., Seva Foods Inc., SouthAm Freeze Dry SA, The Amalgam Group, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, and Van Drunen Farms Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global freeze dried foods market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global freeze dried foods market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Freeze-dried fruits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Freeze-dried fruits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Freeze-dried fruits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Freeze-dried fruits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Freeze-dried fruits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Freeze-dried vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Freeze-dried vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Freeze-dried vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Freeze-dried vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Freeze-dried vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Freeze-dried beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Freeze-dried beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Freeze-dried beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Freeze-dried beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Freeze-dried beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Freeze-dried MFS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Freeze-dried MFS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Freeze-dried MFS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Freeze-dried MFS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Freeze-dried MFS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Carnivore Meat Co. LLC

Exhibit 129: Carnivore Meat Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 130: Carnivore Meat Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Carnivore Meat Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Chaucer Foods Ltd

Exhibit 132: Chaucer Foods Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 133: Chaucer Foods Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Chaucer Foods Ltd - Key offerings

12.6 Concord Foods LLC

Exhibit 135: Concord Foods LLC - Overview



Exhibit 136: Concord Foods LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Concord Foods LLC - Key offerings

12.7 European Freeze Dry

Exhibit 138: European Freeze Dry - Overview



Exhibit 139: European Freeze Dry - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: European Freeze Dry - Key offerings

12.8 Freeze Dry Foods LLC

Exhibit 141: Freeze Dry Foods LLC - Overview



Exhibit 142: Freeze Dry Foods LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Freeze Dry Foods LLC - Key offerings

12.9 Joe Coffee Co.

Exhibit 144: Joe Coffee Co. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Joe Coffee Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Joe Coffee Co. - Key offerings

12.10 Kerry Group Plc

Exhibit 147: Kerry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 148: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus

12.11 Mercer Foods LLC

Exhibit 151: Mercer Foods LLC - Overview



Exhibit 152: Mercer Foods LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Mercer Foods LLC - Key offerings

12.12 Mondelez International Inc.

Exhibit 154: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Mondelez International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Nestle SA

Exhibit 159: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 160: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 162: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.14 SouthAm Freeze Dry SA

Exhibit 164: SouthAm Freeze Dry SA - Overview



Exhibit 165: SouthAm Freeze Dry SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: SouthAm Freeze Dry SA - Key offerings

12.15 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 167: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 170: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 172: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 173: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 176: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 177: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 179: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio