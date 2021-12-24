Freeze Dried Foods Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2020 to 2025: By Product and Geography | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2021 - 2025) | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Freeze Dried Foods Market Share in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry is expected to increase by USD 31.26 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 9%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 40% among the other regions. US and Canada are the key markets for freeze dried foods. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The freeze-dried foods market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.- The company offers wide range of freeze dried products such as miso soup and general soup, porridge, risotto, and others.

European Freeze Dry- The company offers wide range of freeze dried ingredients in a variety of categories such as dairy and eggs, dried fruit, and others.

Freeze Dry Foods LLC- The company offers freeze dried food ingredients and specialty products such as meat, poultry, fish, and seafood.

Regional Market Outlook

The freeze dried foods market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for freeze-dried foods in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The rising new product launches and increasing product innovations will facilitate the freeze-dried foods market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Freeze Dried Foods Market Driver:

Growth of organized retail sector:

One of the key factors driving growth in the freeze-dried foods market is the growth of the organized retail sector. Hypermarkets and supermarkets are two of the major offline distribution channels of freeze-dried foods. Organized retailing is an integral part of these offline distribution channels, which eases the purchasing process for consumers and enables them to choose from a diverse range of freeze-dried foods. An increase in the number of organized retailers offering private-label freeze-dried foods is one of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. These retailers have a global presence, which helps in improving the visibility of freeze-dried foods and increases the demand for such products. These stores are convenient for individuals who prefer the traditional way of shopping.

Freeze Dried Foods Market Trend:

Growing prominence of online shopping:

The growing prominence of online shopping is another factor supporting the freeze-dried foods market share growth. Online distribution channel, also referred to as e-commerce, has significantly fueled the growth of the global freeze-dried foods market for the last decade. E-commerce enables customers to access regional and global brands of freeze-dried foods. Also, a significant increase in the number of e-commerce vendors globally is fueled by the increased penetration of smartphones. Various vendors are emphasizing providing freeze-dried foods through online platforms as they provide vendors with easy access to the market. Owing to these benefits, certain vendors of freeze-dried foods started using online channels to sell their products and inform potential consumers about their products. The increasing inclination of consumers toward online retailing, complimented by the rising Internet penetration in various regions, is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Freeze Dried Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 31.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., European Freeze Dry, Freeze Dry Foods LLC, Kerry Group Plc, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, SouthAm Freeze Dry, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

