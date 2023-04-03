Freeze dried foods market to grow by USD 34,561.88 million between 2022 and 2027; Growing prominence of online shopping identified as a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the freeze dried foods market , and it is expected to grow by USD 34,561.88 million between 2022 and 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period. This report aids business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Download the Latest Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Freeze Dried Foods Market

The growing prominence of online shopping is identified as the key trend in the market. The increased penetration of smartphones has led to a growth in the number of online shoppers. This has encouraged various vendors in the market to provide a wide range of freeze-dried foods through online platforms, which gives them the opportunity to expand their market reach in different regions. Besides, e-commerce allows buyers to compare various freeze-dried foods available online, which helps them choose the best options based on their requirements. Thus, the increasing inclination of consumers toward online retailing is expected to positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Chaucer Foods Ltd, Concord Foods LLC, European Freeze Dry, Freeze Dry Foods LLC, Joe Coffee Co., Kerry Group Plc, Mercer Foods LLC, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, OFD Foods LLC, Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., Seva Foods Inc., SouthAm Freeze Dry SA, The Amalgam Group, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, and Van Drunen Farms are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of the organized retail sector will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing product recalls will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The market is driven by the growth of the organized retail sector. The number of organized retailers offering private-label freeze-dried foods has increased significantly in the market. For instance, Tesco Plc offers a wide range of freeze-dried foods under its Tesco brand. Similarly, ALDI, one of the leading global discount retail shops, offers a wide range of freeze-dried foods, such as Simply Nature Freeze Dried Apples and Simply Nature Freeze Dried Mango, under its private label brand, Simply Nature. In addition, many retailers are expanding their operations by opening new stores to cater to the growing demand. This is increasing the visibility and demand for freeze-dried foods. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Freeze Dried Foods Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Freeze-dried Fruits



Freeze-dried Vegetables



Freeze-dried Beverages



Freeze-dried MFS



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

Based on the distribution channel, the market growth will be significant in the offline segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased distribution of freeze-dried foods through supermarkets and hypermarkets. In addition, the growing retail industry and the establishment of numerous retail outlets are driving the growth of the segment.

Freeze Dried Foods Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our freeze dried foods market report covers the following areas:

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Freeze Dried Foods Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the freeze dried foods market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the freeze dried foods market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of freeze-dried products such as miso soup and general soup, porridge, risotto, and others.

- The company offers a wide range of freeze-dried products such as miso soup and general soup, porridge, risotto, and others. European Freeze Dry - The company offers a wide range of freeze-dried ingredients in a variety of categories such as dairy and eggs, dried fruit, and others.

- The company offers a wide range of freeze-dried ingredients in a variety of categories such as dairy and eggs, dried fruit, and others. Freeze Dry Foods LLC - The company offers freeze-dried food ingredients and specialty products such as meat, poultry, fish, and seafood.

- The company offers freeze-dried food ingredients and specialty products such as meat, poultry, fish, and seafood. Kerry Group Plc - The company offers freeze-dried foods such as crystals freeze-dried fruit and vegetable juice powders.

Freeze Dried Foods Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist freeze dried foods market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the freeze dried foods market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the freeze dried foods market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of freeze dried foods market vendors

Related Reports:

The freeze dried coffee market size is expected to increase by USD 4.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95%. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95%. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, , , , and and ). The private label food and beverages market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 281.15 billion . The market is segmented by product (food and beverages), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East , and Africa , and South America ).

Freeze Dried Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34,561.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Chaucer Foods Ltd, Concord Foods LLC, European Freeze Dry, Freeze Dry Foods LLC, Joe Coffee Co., Kerry Group Plc, Mercer Foods LLC, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, OFD Foods LLC, Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., Seva Foods Inc., SouthAm Freeze Dry SA, The Amalgam Group, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, and Van Drunen Farms Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

