Freeze drying equipment market: Driven by advantages of freeze-drying over conventional drying - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The freeze drying equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,061.95 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.01%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 4,662.36 million. The growth of the market will be driven by technological advances in freeze-drying, the advantages of freeze-drying over conventional drying, and the rising demand for biobanks. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Freeze Drying Equipment Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Azbil Corp., Biopharma Process Systems Ltd., BUCHI Labortechnik AG, Cuddon Freeze Dry, GEA Group AG, Gem Machinery and Allied Industries, Gevasol, HOF Sonderanlagenbau GmbH, IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, Labconco Corp., Lyophilization Systems India Pvt Ltd., Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH, MechaTech Systems Ltd., Millrock Technology Inc., OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, Scala Scientific BV, Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co. Ltd., ZIRBUS technology GmbH, and Freeze Drying Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by product (tray style, manifold, and rotary), application (biotechnology, food processing, pharmaceuticals, surgical procedures, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by Product (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth will be significant in the tray style segment during the forecast period. Tray-style freeze dryers are used to freeze-dry a variety of materials, such as pharmaceutical solutions, tissue extracts, and vaccines, for long-term storage. They can perform the freeze-drying of products in bulk or in vials/containers. They also ensure the sealing of the vial before it is exposed to the atmosphere. Many such benefits are increasing the demand for tray-style freeze drying equipment among end-users.

What are the key data covered in this freeze drying equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the freeze drying equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the freeze drying equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the freeze drying equipment market industry across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of freeze drying equipment market vendors

Freeze Drying Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3061.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.58 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Azbil Corp., Biopharma Process Systems Ltd., BUCHI Labortechnik AG, Cuddon Freeze Dry, GEA Group AG, Gem Machinery and Allied Industries, Gevasol, HOF Sonderanlagenbau GmbH, IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, Labconco Corp., Lyophilization Systems India Pvt Ltd., Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH, MechaTech Systems Ltd., Millrock Technology Inc., OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, Scala Scientific BV, Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co. Ltd., ZIRBUS technology GmbH, and Freeze Drying Systems Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

