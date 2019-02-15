Freezing outside? Warm Up with New DIY Kit That Turns a Shower to a Steam Room in 10 Minutes

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BathHacks.com founder Craig Nowak has invented an affordable way for anyone to convert a full sized shower into a covered and sealed steam room in just a few minutes with his one of a kind DIY kit. No longer is the home steam shower reserved strictly for the wealthy. With the typical cost to install a steam shower around $5k+ and requiring a contractor and bathroom remodel, the thought of doing this yourself and for under $50 seems far fetched. But inventor, Craig, says that's not so. As a matter of fact, he claims the kit will also eliminate foggy mirrors, bathroom mold, and even that annoying curtain cling when the shower curtain blows in and sticks to the skin.

The kit takes about 10 minutes to set up. Ironically about the same is required to say the product's full name: Introducing the Steam Den™ Shower Experience – a steam trapping, shower area expanding, bathroom mold eliminating, water saving, curtain restraining, home steam room creating shower kit that won't interfere with regular showering routine. When asked, how did he came up with the idea of the Steam Den, Craig stated:

"Hard to believe nobody ever capped that giant hole overhead. This one hemorrhaging all warmth and steam that fogs mirrors, ruins walls and fixtures. That hole is the source of 95% of bathroom mold. So we capped it to contain the moisture to the only place built to handle it, the shower, as this starves mold from the source. Well we quickly realized the side effect was, we'd created an effective little steam room too."

Steam Den touts the following benefits:

Closes top trapping steam creating steam shower/ steam room option

Saves water as it requires minimal flow after desired temp. reached

Totally eliminates bathroom mold at the source

Prevents curtain cling by securing liner to tub

Increases space 25% for more elbow room

There are other benefits but one more in particular worth mentioning falls within the umbrella of health related benefits of steam, a list to extensive to get into here. But one aspect in particular and of interest to many, is what is it about steam rooms that makes a person feel so good? Well, according to the North American Journal on Medical Science, this comes from the reward section of the brain as steam immersion causes dopamine and adrenaline to be released at the concentrations of 250% and 530% respectively†. So that explains where the sense of well being comes from during and after a steam session. Not a bad list of benefits. And those all come from just a single $40 kit. Learn more about the Steam Den™ and the company at BathHacks.com



†N.A.J.M.S. - "Scientific Evidence-Effects of Hydrotherapy May 2014

