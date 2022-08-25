Freight Broker, LLC Announces New Website & Freight Brokerage Services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freight Broker, LLC is pleased to announce the launch of their new brokerage and website. With over 15 years in the trucking and brokerage industries, the company is excited to share their new online presence and superior services with their clients.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Freight Broker, LLC works across the continental US, providing full truckload, partial truckload, Hotshot trucks, expedited shipping, and power only. Freight Broker, LLC's trusted and vetted trucking partners will deliver your freight at competitive rates – all while providing stand-out service through a straightforward, client-first business model. Approved for U.S. Federal Government contracting, Freight Broker, LLC is the most efficient answer for any freight, regardless of location, size, or requirements.

"Freight Broker, LLC believes in the value of people, quality service, and providing outstanding solutions that work for each of our client's unique needs. As your freight brokerage, we show our commitment to true service every day in how we treat others, conduct business, and always find a way."

-Ryan Smith, Owner

Freight Broker, LLC not only focuses on seamless and cost-effective shipping solutions but on using cutting-edge technology to foster and grow successful, long-term partnerships that create new opportunities and open new lanes for their clients, carriers, and partners.

Visit FreightBroker.net to explore their website, services and get a quote!

