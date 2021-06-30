Freight Brokerage Market in Air Freight & Logistics Industry to grow by USD 41.60 billion | Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the freight brokerage market. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

The freight brokerage market in the air freight & logistics industry is expected to grow by USD 41.60 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2025, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Freight Brokerage Market in the Air Freight & Logistics 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist freight brokerage market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the freight brokerage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the freight brokerage market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of freight brokerage market vendors

Freight Brokerage Market in the Air Freight & Logistics2021-2025: Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the freight brokerage market. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., DSV Panalpina AS, Echo Global Logistics Inc., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., Hub Group Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Freight Brokerage Market Size

Freight Brokerage Market Trends

Freight Brokerage Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growth in global demand for transportation and logistics services as one of the prime reasons driving the Freight Brokerage Market growth during the next few years. However, the consolidation of the global shipping industry may threaten the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40504

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Leverage latest data mapping the technological advancements

Find deeper market insights and forecast information about current market developments.

Explore insights on key market accelerating factors.

Identify potential threats to market growth.

Understand the impact of trends likely to influence market growth positively or negatively.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Service

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

