Freight Brokerage Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 85660 Million By 2026 At A Cagr Of 5.2% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freight Brokerage Market is segmented by Product-Type: Truckload, LTL, Other, Application: Food and Beverage, Manufacturing, Retail, Auto and Industrial, Chemical, Other. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Freight & Trucking Category.

The global Freight Brokerage market size is projected to reach USD 85660 Million by 2026, from USD 60070 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the Freight Brokerage Market are:

Rise in usage of smartphones, improved wireless connectivity, and advantages given by digital platforms such as accuracy, better efficiency, less time consuming, reduced costs, and permits transparent business is expected to drive the freight brokerage market.

The increasing demand for shipping transportation across the globe is expected to boost the freight brokerage market.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-36Y633/global-freight-brokerage





TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF FREIGHT BROKERAGE MARKET:

Integration of technology and growth in licensed brokers is expected to drive the growth of the freight brokerage market. Freight transactions create an immense amount of data that a digital freight brokerage will process daily. By integrating technology, it can automate tasks, and improve efficiency.

Freight brokers assist carriers in maximising the efficiency of their resources. In other words, by arranging back-hauls and creating more efficient routes, each vehicle is able to accomplish more work for less money. Your bottom line will benefit as a result of this. This advantage is expected to drive the freight brokerage market during the forecast period.

Inquire for Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-36Y633/Global_Freight_Brokerage_Market

FREIGHT BROKERAGE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, the Manufacture and Automotive segments are expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period.

Inquire For Regional Reports: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-36Y633/Global_Freight_Brokerage_Market

TOP COMPANIES IN THE FREIGHT BROKERAGE MARKET

Freight brokerage market is moderately fragmented with major players dominating the market.

C.H. Robinson is the largest company with a revenue of 29% in 2017. Other top companies in the freight brokerage market are:

Expeditors, Landstar System, TQL, Coyote Logistics, XPO Logistics, Yusen Logistics, Echo Global Logistics, JB Hunt Transport, Worldwide Express, and Hub Group

Freight Brokerage Market By Type

Truckload

LTL

Other

Freight Brokerage Market By Application

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Retail

Auto & Industrial

Chemical

Other

Freight Brokerage Market By Region

North America

United States



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

BY COMPANY

C.H. Robinson

Expeditors

Landstar System

TQL

Coyote Logistics

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Echo Global Logistics

JB Hunt Transport

Worldwide Express

Hub Group

GlobalTranz Enterprises

Allen Lund

Transplace

Werner Logistics

BNSF Logistics

Inquire for Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-36Y633/Global_Freight_Brokerage_Market

Inquire For Chapter: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-36Y633/Global_Freight_Brokerage_Market

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-36Y633&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-36Y633&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- Freight Transport Brokerage Market is segmented by Product-Type: Truckload, LTL, Other, Application: Food and Beverage, Manufacturing, Retail, Auto and Industrial, Chemical, Other.

- The Freight Brokerage Services Market report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Freight Brokerage Services market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Freight Brokerage Services market in terms of revenue.

- The global Digital Freight Brokerage marke t size is projected to reach USD 2395.7 million by 2026, from USD 555.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 22.7% during 2021-2026.

- Freight forwarding market is projected to reach USD 207 Billion by 2026, from USD 170 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2020-2026.

- Sea Freight Forwarding market size is projected to reach USD 85200 million by 2026, from USD 71670 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.

- The 3PL Market was valued at USD 1.02771 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 1.78994 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the Asia-Pacific region garnered the highest share in the global 3PL market.

- Digital Logistics market size is projected to reach USD 22170 Million by 2026, from USD 10230 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026.

Click Here To See Related Reports On Freight Forwarding

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.



Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports