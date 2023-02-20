Freight brokerage market to grow by USD 15.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the presence of FTAs and trade blocs at a global level - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The freight brokerage market size is forecast to increase by USD 15.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.45%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the presence of FTAs and trade blocs at the global level, increased use of IT-enabled solutions, and growth of intermodal freight transportation.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Freight Brokerage Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including BNSF Logistics, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., DSV AS, Echo Global Logistics Inc., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., GlobalTranz Enterprises LLC, Hub Group Inc., ITS Logistics LLC, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Landstar System Inc., MODE Transportation LLC, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Nolan Transportation Group LLC, Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P., Schneider National Inc., Total Quality Logistics LLC, United Parcel Service Inc., Worldwide Express Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by service (LTL, FTL, temperature-controlled freight, and others), mode of transportation (road, inland waterways and coastal shipping, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by service (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the LTL segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growth in the global e-commerce market in countries such as the US, China , India , Brazil , South Africa , and Russia . In addition, the increasing use of various IoT solutions, such as real-time shipment visibility, electronic logging device (ELD), and TMS, by freight brokerage vendors for handling a large volume of small freights is driving the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in this freight brokerage market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the freight brokerage market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the freight brokerage market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the freight brokerage market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of freight brokerage market vendors

Freight Brokerage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.14 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BNSF Logistics, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., DSV AS, Echo Global Logistics Inc., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., GlobalTranz Enterprises LLC, Hub Group Inc., ITS Logistics LLC, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Landstar System Inc., MODE Transportation LLC, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Nolan Transportation Group LLC, Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P., Schneider National Inc., Total Quality Logistics LLC, United Parcel Service Inc., Worldwide Express Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global freight brokerage market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global freight brokerage market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Mode of transportation Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Mode of transportation Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Service

6.3 LTL - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 34: Chart on LTL - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on LTL - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on LTL - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on LTL - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 FTL - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on FTL - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on FTL - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on FTL - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on FTL - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Temperature-controlled freight - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Temperature-controlled freight - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Temperature-controlled freight - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Temperature-controlled freight - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Temperature-controlled freight - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Mode of Transportation - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Mode of Transportation - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Mode of Transportation

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Mode of Transportation



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Mode of Transportation

7.3 Road - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Road - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Road - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Road - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Road - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Inland waterways and coastal shipping - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Inland waterways and coastal shipping - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Inland waterways and coastal shipping - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Inland waterways and coastal shipping - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Inland waterways and coastal shipping - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 BNSF Logistics

Exhibit 120: BNSF Logistics - Overview



Exhibit 121: BNSF Logistics - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: BNSF Logistics - Key offerings

12.4 C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 123: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 DSV AS

Exhibit 128: DSV AS - Overview



Exhibit 129: DSV AS - Business segments



Exhibit 130: DSV AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: DSV AS - Segment focus

12.6 Echo Global Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 132: Echo Global Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Echo Global Logistics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Echo Global Logistics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Echo Global Logistics Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Exhibit 136: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 GlobalTranz Enterprises LLC

Exhibit 140: GlobalTranz Enterprises LLC - Overview



Exhibit 141: GlobalTranz Enterprises LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: GlobalTranz Enterprises LLC - Key offerings

12.9 Hub Group Inc.

Exhibit 143: Hub Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Hub Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Hub Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 ITS Logistics LLC

Exhibit 146: ITS Logistics LLC - Overview



Exhibit 147: ITS Logistics LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: ITS Logistics LLC - Key offerings

12.11 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Exhibit 149: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Exhibit 153: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Overview



Exhibit 154: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Segment focus

12.13 Landstar System Inc.

Exhibit 157: Landstar System Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Landstar System Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 MODE Transportation LLC

Exhibit 159: MODE Transportation LLC - Overview



Exhibit 160: MODE Transportation LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: MODE Transportation LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Exhibit 162: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - Overview



Exhibit 163: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - Segment focus

12.16 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 166: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 XPO Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 170: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

