Freight Chartered Air Transport Market Overview: Expected Market Size, Major Drivers, Key Trends and Leading Region - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Freight Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2023, the global freight chartered air transport market size will grow from $23.8 billion in 2022 to $26.5 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 11%. The global freight chartered air transport market size is expected to grow to $40.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 10%.

Rising urbanization is expected to drive the freight chartered air transport market during the forecast period. For example, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs data, a US-based intergovernmental organization, in 2018, 55% of the world's population resided in urban regions, and it is projected to rise to 68% by 2050. Therefore, the increasing urbanization will drive freight chartered air transport market growth.

Learn More On The Freight Chartered Air Transport Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/freight-chartered-air-transport-global-market-report

The freight chartered air transport market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 5.6% of the total market in 2021. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings was the largest competitor with 3.4% freight chartered air transport market share, followed by Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., Air Transport Services Group Inc., Air Charter Service, Garuda Indonesia, ACC Aviation Ltd., Jet edge International, Air Partner, Thai Airways International Public Co., Ltd., and Cargo Air Chartering.

Air freight charter companies are focusing on the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft for large cargo deliveries to parcel deliveries as they are highly fuel-efficient and faster than ground vehicles. eVTOL aircrafts use distributed electric propulsion systems for take-off and landing and are a safe, quiet, reliable, comfortable, less expensive, and low emission form of transportation, which doesn't require any kind of infrastructure for take-off and landing. In addition, they cut down logistics costs while reducing delivery lead times, all resulting in a better customer experience. The eVTOL aircraft can also be used to transport essentials such as vaccines, masks and other medical equipment during emergencies. The use of eVTOL technology is expected to help deliver to remote locations in much less time than ground transport in the future.

Request A Free Sample Of The Freight Chartered Air Transport Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3704&type=smp

According to the freight chartered air transport market analysis, North America was the largest region in the freight chartered air transport market, accounting for 42.8% of the total in 2022. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the freight chartered air transport market will be North America and Western Europe.

View More Similar Market Reports:

Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2023

Chartered Air Transport Market Size, Trends and Global Forecast To 2032 The Business Research Company offers chartered air transport market research report 2023 with industry size, share, segments and market growth

Air Cargo Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-cargo-services-global-market-report

Freight Cars Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/freight-cars-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users make better strategic decisions.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company