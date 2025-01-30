Freight Essentials Fights for Transparency as WWEX Group Moves to Seal Documents

Public Encouraged to Join Effort to Keep Critical Legal Records Open During February 7 Hearing

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freight Essentials, a family-owned logistics firm, is fighting an attempt by defendants GlobalTranz, Worldwide Express, and WWEX to seal key court documents alleged to contain information regarding hidden charges and other business practices that Freight Essentials claims were unfair and deceptive.

The original RICO lawsuit, filed on December 12, alleges GlobalTranz and WWEX coordinated to systematically defraud consumers and business partners through deceptive fees and anti-competitive tactics – violating federal laws, including RICO, FTC regulations, and Transportation Code provisions. According to the lawsuit, Freight Essentials uncovered hidden charges and other irregularities, prompting the defendants to allegedly retaliate by withholding earned payments, terminating Freight Essentials' contract without notice, defaming the company and its founders, and poaching customers.

Now, in a case rooted in fighting for transparency in the transportation and logistics industry, these same corporations are attempting to seal from the public court records in a state court lawsuit that could provide insight into their business practices – a direct attack on America's tradition of open courts and accountability.

"The public has a right to know the full extent of the wrongdoing," said Dylan Admire, Founder and CEO of Freight Essentials. "GlobalTranz, Worldwide Express, and WWEX exploited consumers and partners, pocketing millions in ill-gotten gains. In a blatant attempt to prevent public scrutiny, they want to keep key details of their dishonest business activities hidden – I'm going to fight this and encourage others to join in opposing this motion."

Under Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 76a, court records are presumed open to the public. Individuals, businesses, and advocacy groups have the right to intervene and oppose efforts to seal them. Concerned parties may file a Motion to Intervene with the 44th Judicial District Court of Dallas County, Texas, or attend the hearing on February 7, 2025, at 11:00 AM CT, to voice their opposition. Freight Essentials urges those who believe in transparency to take action.

"This case is about more than just one company; it's about ensuring fairness and integrity in the logistics industry," said Rogge Dunn, legal counsel for Freight Essentials. "The defendants are misusing the Procedure 76a to hide the truth. They claim that their interest in sealing these records outweighs the public's right to access them. The defendants' actions violated public trust and had a direct impact on consumers and partners. If the defendants have done nothing wrong, why do they want to sweep these court records under the rug? Sealing these records would set a dangerous precedent, allowing corporations to conceal fraudulent and anti-competitive conduct that affects countless people."

For information on how to participate in opposing the ruling, contact Freight Essentials' legal counsel, Rogge Dunn at [email protected]. For interview requests, contact Kayla Elias at [email protected].

About Freight Essentials

Freight Essentials is a boutique logistics firm specializing in freight and supply chain management. Trusted by clients large and small, they are experts in LTL, Truckload, and global logistics.

