Freight Essentials Files RICO Lawsuit Against Shipping Giants for Systematically Defrauding Consumers and Small Business Partners

Suit lays out how defendants engaged in coordinated deceptive practices to secure over $100 million in ill-gotten profits in advance of a potential IPO

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freight Essentials, a family-owned logistics firm, has filed a Federal Court lawsuit under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act against WWEX UNI TopCo Holdings, LLC, Worldwide Express, LLC, GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., Unishippers Holdings, LLC, Accord Topco LP, Mike Sutter, Joel Clum, Jack Pearlstein, Redcon1 LLC, Kevin Flint, RAW Sport Supplement Company LLC, and Domenic Iacovone, alleging a systematic and coordinated scheme of fraud, retaliation, and defamation.

The lawsuit spells out how the defendants and their affiliates, which represent some of the largest logistics companies in the United States, conspired to exploit both consumers and their business agents and partners with hidden charges to consumers, withholding earned payments owed to small business owners, and retaliating against those who dared to blow the whistle. Notably, the defendants' multiple falsehoods and fraudulent schemes have been wildly successful, as GlobalTranz, WorldWide, and Unishippers have become the 4th largest U.S. logistics brokerage organization and reached $4.9 billion in annual revenue and pocketing $100 million in ill-gotten profits, at a time the company is reputedly considering an initial public offering (IPO).

Freight Essentials, which by April of 2023 had become GlobalTranz's number one producing business development company, uncovered hidden fees and other irregularities in defendants' systems and blew the whistle. WWEX UNI TopCo Holdings, LLC and GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc. then retaliated by abruptly terminating Freight Essentials' contract without proper notice, repeatedly defaming both the company and its founders to customers, taking away their customers, and not paying Freight Essentials more than $1 million in earned payments. Freight Essentials filed this lawsuit not only for itself, but on behalf of shipping consumers in the U.S. and other business development companies nationwide the defendants have defrauded.

"I built my company from the ground up, starting with my last $900, working around the clock, and growing it into a classic American success story. What my partner and I built proves the American entrepreneurial spirit and the American Dream are alive and well. But they are under attack by the unfair and deceptive practices of multibillion-dollar corporations," said Dylan Admire, Founder and CEO of Freight Essentials. "I guess they thought they could just bully us like they've bullied and abused so many others. But we are fighting back and will see justice served—not just for our company, but for the entire community of agents and partners they have exploited, who couldn't speak out for fear of losing everything. We're going to hold these corporations accountable and bring back fair treatment and transparency to the industry."

"This is a classic David versus Goliath case," said Rogge Dunn, Freight Essentials' legal counsel. "Our lawsuit shines a light on the defendants' practices and is important to consumers everywhere to ensure transparency and fair trade in the country's shipping industry. This is a clear and simple case of corporate greed versus market integrity. Small business owners like Dylan are fighting a difficult but crucial battle as they take on corporate giants."

The RICO lawsuit exposes a conspiracy to defraud consumers and partners through deceptive practices, hidden charges, and anti-competitive tactics – violating federal laws, including, but not limited to RICO and FTC and Transportation Code regulations. Specifically:

Section 5(a) of the Federal Trade Commission Act (15 USC §45) : Defendants engaged in "unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce," a violation also prohibited by numerous State Attorneys General.

: Defendants engaged in "unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce," a violation also prohibited by numerous State Attorneys General. Title 49 of the Code of Federal Regulations (§ 371.3) : Defendants withheld critical invoice access and financial transparency. Federal law requires brokers to maintain records of each transaction, including "the amount of any freight charges collected by the broker and the date of payment to the carrier".

: Defendants withheld critical invoice access and financial transparency. Federal law requires brokers to maintain records of each transaction, including "the amount of any freight charges collected by the broker and the date of payment to the carrier". Additionally, the law establishes that "each party to a brokered transaction has the right to review the record of the transaction" (§ 371.3(c))". By denying access to carrier invoices, defendants flouted these critical regulations.

The shipping industry is a critical link in the U.S. supply chain, where even a small disruption can snowball into significant consequences for consumers and the delivery of goods they rely on. The suit asserts that the defendants exploited this vulnerability, prioritizing their profits over fairness and transparency, ultimately harming both consumers and the agents and partners who keep this vital industry moving.

