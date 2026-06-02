Freight Forwarding Market Forecast: US$ 284.8 Bn Opportunity by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR | Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global freight forwarding market is projected to grow from USD 225.3 billion in 2025 to USD 284.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2026–2030), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Growing globalization, cross-border e-commerce, and expanding international trade volumes are driving strong growth in the freight forwarding market, according to Mayur Jain, Market Research Expert at Wissen Research.

Rising demand for faster and more efficient transportation of goods is encouraging logistics providers to adopt digital freight management, real-time shipment tracking, and automated customs clearance solutions. Increasing investments in port infrastructure, multimodal transportation networks, and cold chain logistics are further supporting market expansion across manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and automotive industries.

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Technology Advancements Reshaping the Freight Forwarding Market

Advancements in AI-driven logistics platforms, IoT-enabled cargo monitoring, and cloud-based freight management systems are reshaping the freight forwarding market. Technologies such as real-time shipment tracking, predictive analytics, automated customs documentation, and blockchain-based supply chain transparency are improving operational efficiency and reducing transit delays. In addition, the adoption of digital freight marketplaces, warehouse automation, and route optimization software is helping freight forwarders lower costs, improve visibility, and enhance delivery reliability across air, sea, rail, and road transportation networks.

Key Market Drivers for the Freight Forwarding Market:

Rising global trade volumes and cross-border e-commerce are increasing demand for freight forwarding services.

Growth in manufacturing, retail, automotive, and healthcare supply chains is driving international cargo movement.

Expansion of air cargo, container shipping, and multimodal transportation networks is supporting market growth.

Adoption of digital freight platforms, real-time tracking, and automated logistics solutions is improving operational efficiency.

Increasing investments in port infrastructure, warehouses, and cold chain logistics are accelerating freight activities.

Growing demand for faster, cost-efficient, and reliable delivery services is boosting freight forwarding operations worldwide.

Market Challenges for the Freight Forwarding Industry

Fluctuating fuel prices, freight rates, and container shipping costs create operational and pricing challenges for freight forwarders.

Supply chain disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions, port congestion, and trade restrictions increase transit delays and uncertainty.

Complex customs regulations and varying international trade compliance requirements raise documentation and operational costs.

Intense competition and margin pressure from digital freight platforms and local logistics providers impact profitability.

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Recent Strategic Developments in the Freight Forwarding Market

The deals being struck across the industry tell a clear story — companies are doubling down on AI-driven logistics ecosystems, real-time tracking platforms and automated documentation systems, increasingly through partnerships and acquisitions rather than solo efforts.

In November 2025, CEVA Logistics (France) completed the $383 million acquisition of Borusan Tedarik, the logistics operations entity of Borusan Lojistik (Turkey). The deal expanded CEVA's domestic logistics and freight forwarding capabilities in Turkey, strengthening its road, air, and ocean transport network and positioning the country as one of its largest revenue markets.

In October 2025, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (United States) launched the Agentic Supply Chain, an AI-driven logistics ecosystem designed to automate and optimize freight operations. The platform used connected AI agents to manage shipment planning, pricing, tracking, and routing, improving supply chain visibility, speed, and decision-making for global freight forwarding operations.

Key Insights from Freight Forwarding Market Analysis

Global e-commerce growth and rising cross-border trade volumes continue to drive demand for freight forwarding services worldwide.

Digital freight platforms, AI-based route optimization, and real-time cargo tracking are improving logistics visibility and efficiency.

Sea freight remains the dominant transportation mode for bulk international trade, while air freight demand is increasing for time-sensitive shipments.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market due to expanding manufacturing activities and export-driven economies in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Growing investments in cold chain logistics are supporting freight forwarding demand across pharmaceuticals and perishable food transportation.

Supply chain diversification and nearshoring strategies are encouraging companies to strengthen global logistics and freight management networks.

Key Players in the Freight Forwarding Market

Leading companies in the freight forwarding market are focusing on service innovation, strategic collaborations, and expanding logistic capabilities to strengthen their competitive position.

Company Key Focus Area Kuehne + Nagel International AG Integrated sea and air freight forwarding with digital logistics solutions DHL Global Forwarding, Freight Global multimodal freight forwarding and supply chain management DSV A/S End-to-end transport and contract logistics services DB Schenker International land, ocean, and air freight logistics solutions Sinotrans Limited Cross-border freight forwarding and integrated logistics services Nippon Express Co., Ltd. Global freight transportation and industrial logistics solutions CEVA Logistics AG Contract logistics and multimodal freight management C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Digital freight brokerage and third-party logistics services Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Customs brokerage and international freight forwarding services Kerry Logistics Network Limited Asia-focused integrated logistics and freight forwarding network United Parcel Service Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. Global transportation, warehousing, and supply chain solutions

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities in the Freight Forwarding Market

North America remains a major freight forwarding market due to strong cross-border trade activity, advanced logistics infrastructure, and rising e-commerce volumes in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Growth in nearshoring and regional manufacturing is increasing demand for integrated road, air, and ocean freight services.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by expanding exports from China, India, Vietnam, and Southeast Asia. Rising industrialization, growth in containerized trade, and increasing investments in ports and logistics corridors are creating significant opportunities for freight forwarders. China continues to dominate global container throughput, handling over 30% of worldwide port traffic.

Europe maintains steady growth supported by intra-regional trade, multimodal transportation networks, and sustainability-focused logistics initiatives. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Latin America are emerging growth hubs due to expanding trade routes, infrastructure modernization, and increasing investments in free trade zones and port development.

Mode of Transport & Service Type Insights

By 2025, the Maritime (Ocean/Waterways) sector was the most significant market segment in the global freight forwarding industry because of its unparalleled cost effectiveness as well as capability of carrying bulk cargo over large distances. Ocean transportation maintained its dominance in international business, since the biggest container fleet operators in the world like A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S and Mediterranean Shipping Company had been servicing major trading ports of Shanghai, Singapore, and Rotterdam. More than 80% of transoceanic cargo tonnage transported worldwide during 2025 was carried through sea lanes based on statistics provided by customs offices around the globe. This reflected dependence on ocean shipping for transporting bulky cargoes that were not time-sensitive in nature.

The Transportation & Warehousing service category dominated the freight forwarding market by service type in 2025 as part of the growing importance of integrated logistics in global supply chains. Freight forwarders integrated transport operations with warehousing capabilities to provide comprehensive supply chain management services that guarantee on-time deliveries and optimize inventories. Leading companies like Kuehne + Nagel International AG and DHL Global Forwarding invested in extensive warehouse facilities at trade centers in Asia, Europe, and North America, catering to manufacturing firms, e-commerce businesses, and vehicle exporters. According to the United States Bureau of Transportation Statistics data, there was an evident increase in the number of freight ton-miles transported through joint operations for transportation and warehousing in the United States during 2025.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global freight forwarding market is segmented across mode of transport type, service type, customer type, application type and regions:

By Mode of Transport Type:

Rail Air Maritime Road



By Service Type:

Packaging Transportation & Warehousing Value Added Services Others



By Customer Type:

B2B B2C



By Application Type:

Healthcare Retail & E-commerce Food & Beverages Media & Entertainment Industrial & Manufacturing Oil & Gas Others



By Region:

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Recent improvements in freight management software, shipment tracking systems, AI-based route planning, and automated customs clearance processes have greatly increased efficiencies within the freight forwarding industry. Increasingly popular cloud logistics solutions, IoT-based fleet monitoring, and data analytics will help freight forwarders improve transparency within their supply chains, decrease transit time, and cut down on shipping expenses. Further possibilities for market growth will be created through alliances, the exploitation of high-growth trading corridors, and the high demand for efficient logistics services generated by growing international trade volumes and cross-border e-commerce.

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Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

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