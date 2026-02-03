Freight Intelligence Provider GenLogs Announces $60 Million in Series B Funding to Accelerate Commerce, Fight Fraud, and Make U.S. Highways Safer

Based on the tactics of U.S. intelligence agencies, GenLogs applies AI to a nationwide sensor network, satellites, and other data streams to drive greater efficiency and defend against crimes

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GenLogs, whose innovative Truck Intelligence™ technology is being deployed across industries to make supply chains safer and stronger, announced it has closed $60 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Battery Ventures with participation by IVP, Cathay Innovation, and 9Yards, as well as existing investors Venrock, Steel Atlas, HOF Capital, TitletownTech, and Autotech Ventures. GenLogs previously raised $21 million in Seed and Series A funding.

Joe Sherman, chief technology officer, Ryan Joyce, chief executive officer, and Blake Balch, chief of strategy and partnerships. (Photo: GenLogs)

The company will use the new funds to continue building out its core platform—powered by its privacy-enabled network of roadside sensors—and extend capabilities to shippers, insurers, governments, and financial institutions. Current customers include Fortune 500 companies across these sectors, including logistics and supply-chain expert J.B. Hunt, trucking company Werner Enterprises, insurer AIPSO, and Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT).

"The trillion-dollar trucking industry links every sector of our economy, but it is highly fragmented in its composition and still analog in its operations," said Ryan Joyce, a veteran former CIA officer who co-founded GenLogs in 2023 and serves as CEO. "GenLogs is applying many aspects of the U.S. intelligence community's playbook to drive total visibility in the trucking industry, resulting in more efficiency, better pricing, and protection against fraud and $35 billion in annual cargo theft."

To do this, GenLogs leverages trillions of data points collected from millions of satellites and sensors—including cameras that sit on roadside infrastructure and ports nationwide that capture real-time data on trucks. The company then applies proprietary AI to expose patterns that enable customers to conduct better carrier sourcing, vetting, and underwriting. By understanding the true movements of a fleet, customers can verify that these patterns match the carrier's digital footprint. This intelligence ensures that customers know the carriers they are using are real and operating on the roads with the right equipment.

GenLogs uses a three-step privacy filter to ensure that its cameras collect data only on commercial vehicles. The technology deletes any footage of private vehicles before screening for commercial markings, such as a USDOT number, and blurs the vehicle's windows to prevent biometric person identification.

Beyond diverse commercial applications, GenLogs has worked extensively with both federal and state law enforcement over the last year to combat human trafficking, cargo theft, and narcotics smuggling. In one case, state law enforcement used GenLogs to track a truck engaged in interstate sex trafficking and ultimately recovered a female minor from the truck. In another case, a counter-narcotics agency was able to use GenLogs' platform to uncover a drug smuggling network and ultimately raid multiple safehouses, resulting in a dozen arrests.

"In a remarkably short time, GenLogs has developed a novel data set of great commercial and prosocial value," said Marcus Ryu, general partner at Battery Ventures, who will be joining GenLog's board of directors. "Informed by their intelligence training, Ryan and his co-founders had the insight to recognize that the mission-critical work of multiple industries could be transformed by an incorruptible ground truth of nationwide trucking operations and freight movement."

About GenLogs

GenLogs is the Truck Intelligence™ platform leveraging AI on a nationwide network of roadside sensors, satellites, and proprietary datasets. GenLogs tracks all commercial vehicle patterns in the United States in order to drive better business outcomes for customers in trucking, logistics, insurance, commercial real estate, financial institutions, and governments.

