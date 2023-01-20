Freight logistics market in Indonesia 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global freight logistics market size in Indonesia is estimated to grow by USD 28.7 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to decelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Indonesia Freight logistics Market 2023-2027

Global freight logistics market in Indonesia - Five forces

The global freight logistics market in Indonesia is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global freight logistics market in Indonesia – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global freight logistics market in Indonesia - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on service (transportation, warehousing, and others), type (3PL and 4PL), and application (manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods, retail industry, and others).

The market share growth of the transportation segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The country's demand for trucking services is anticipated to rise, mostly due to the growth in maritime freight and international freight transportation during the forecast period, which is a major demand driver for domestic trucking. Furthermore, the growing e-commerce industry and growing manufacturing sector will increase the demand for freight transportation, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the freight logistics market in Indonesia .

Global freight logistics market in Indonesia – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing export-import activities are the key factor driving the freight logistics market growth in Indonesia .

. During the forecast period, higher oil prices, increasing industry demand, and rising global commodity prices are anticipated to positively impact Indonesia's trade. This is because the rising export commodities prices like coal and CPO outweigh rising import costs, particularly those for crude oil.

trade. This is because the rising export commodities prices like coal and CPO outweigh rising import costs, particularly those for crude oil. As a result, the country's growing import and export activities will raise the need for supply chain and logistics improvements, driving the expansion of the Indonesian freight logistics market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing e-commerce industry is the main trend driving the growth of the Indonesian freight logistics market.

The country's e-commerce market has grown primarily due to fundamental changes in the industry and the national economy.

The affordability of low-cost mobile phones and the Internet have expanded consumer penetration and made it easier for consumers to use a range of e-commerce platforms than offline or physical businesses. The spectacular growth of the mobile Internet has also expanded the customer base for e-commerce enterprises.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

High infrastructure cost is the primary challenge to Indonesia's freight logistics market.

In order to make use of multi-modal transportation and transfer goods, vendors need to invest heavily in technology. Investments include the installation of gantry cranes and other heavy-duty cranes required to lift the containers at several ports when switching the mode of transport. In addition, necessary investments for rail and road access are also required.

Furthermore, weak transportation infrastructure and a lack of digital technologies in the supply chain and logistics will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this freight logistics market in Indonesia report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the freight logistics market in Indonesia between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the freight logistics market in Indonesia and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the freight logistics market in Indonesia vendors

Related Reports:

Freight Brokerage Market by Service, Transportation, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The freight brokerage market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 15.95 billion. The presence of FTAs and trade blocs at a global level is driving the market growth, although factors such as the consolidation of the global shipping industry may impede the market growth.

Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market by Application, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The food and beverage cold chain logistics market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 10.47% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 85,158.51 million. The rising consumption of frozen food is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost involved in building and operating cold chains may impede the market growth.

Freight Logistics Market In Indonesia Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 143 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 28.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.41 Regional analysis Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BSA Logistics Indonesia, Deutsche Post AG, Dimerco Express Corp., DSV AS, PT. Cipta Mapan Logistik, Pancaran Group, POS Indonesia, PT Bhanda Ghara Reksa, PT CIPTA KRIDA BAHARI, PT CLI and Traffic Monitoring, PT. Dunia Express Transindo, PT. Kamadjaja Logistics, PT. Multimodatrans Indonesia, PT. Siba Surya, PT. Tiki Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir, Puninar Logistics, Samudera Indonesia Tangguh, SF Express Co. Ltd., DB Schenker, and Kuehne Nagel Management AG Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

