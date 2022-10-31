Freight Logistics Market Size in Spain to Grow by USD 5.39 Bn, Driven by Increasing Outsourcing in Logistics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The freight logistics market in Spain is driven by the increasing outsourcing in logistics. Logistics companies are expected to invest significantly in digital and analytic technologies during the forecast period. Distinguishing logistics companies from technology providers is a challenge, as they provide logistics services to end-users and use technology to provide better solutions for warehouse management, procurement, and other operational applications in the supply chain. Contract-based logistics is preferred over in-house logistics, as it offers customized services according to the demands of shippers. Hence, shippers can partly manage the remaining functions in-house by outsourcing the logistics needs, which will fuel market growth

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Freight Logistics Market in Spain 2022-2026

The freight logistics market size in Spain is expected to grow by USD 5.39 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Make confident decisions using our insights and analysis. Download a FREE PDF Sample Report

Major Companies and their Offerings

Carreras Grupo Logistico Sa, CEVA Logistics AG, Compania de Distribucion Intergral Logista Holding S.A, DACHSER SE, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEFCO Group, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Liberty Cargo SL, Logwin AG, Marcotran Transportes Internacionales S.L, Primafrio SL, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, TIBA SLU, Trasporti Internazionali Transmec SPA, and XPO Logistics Inc. are the key vendors in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

DACHSER SE - The company offers freight logistics solutions such as the Worldwide Gateway network with access to company-run branches around the world.

The company offers freight logistics solutions such as the Worldwide Gateway network with access to company-run branches around the world. Deutsche Bahn AG - The company offers freight logistic solutions such as rail with multimodal logistics solutions.

The company offers freight logistic solutions such as rail with multimodal logistics solutions. DSV Panalpina AS - The company offers freight logistic solutions such as warehousing, fulfillment, and contract logistics.

The company offers freight logistic solutions such as warehousing, fulfillment, and contract logistics. GEFCO Group - The company offers freight logistics solutions such as road, rail, ocean, and air.

The company offers freight logistics solutions such as road, rail, ocean, and air. Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG - The company offers freight logistic solutions such as automotive and agricultural.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Freight Logistics Market In Spain End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2026

Automotive - size and forecast 2021-2026

Consumer goods - size and forecast 2021-2026

Food and beverage - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Freight Logistics Market In Spain Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Road - size and forecast 2021-2026

Maritime - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rail - size and forecast 2021-2026

Air - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Revenue-generating End-user Segment

The manufacturing segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The manufacturing sector is a key contributor to the GDP of a country. Electrical and electronics and pharmaceuticals are the major export commodities in the manufacturing sector in Spain. The country is the second-largest manufacturer of automobiles in Europe. The adoption of technology and global demand is expected to propel the manufacturing sector in the freight logistics market in Spain during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

Digital Freight Brokerage Market by Mode of transportation, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by mode of transportation (roadway, seaway, airway, and railway), application (retail and e-commerce, food and beverages, healthcare, automotive, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth in the roadway segment will be significant.

Air Freight Services Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (manufacturing, retail, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth in the manufacturing segment will be significant.

Freight Logistics Market Scope in Spain Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.19 Regional analysis Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Carreras Grupo Logistico Sa, CEVA Logistics AG, Compania de Distribucion Intergral Logista Holding S.A, DACHSER SE, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEFCO Group, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Liberty Cargo SL, Logwin AG, Marcotran Transportes Internacionales S.L, Primafrio SL, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, TIBA SLU, Trasporti Internazionali Transmec SPA, and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on Spain : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Spain : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Road - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Road - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Road - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Road - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Road - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Maritime - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on Maritime - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Maritime - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Maritime - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Maritime - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Rail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Chart on Rail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Rail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Rail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Rail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Air - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 63: Chart on Air - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Air - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Air - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Air - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 69: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 70: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 71: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 72: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 73: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 74: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 DACHSER SE

Exhibit 75: DACHSER SE - Overview



Exhibit 76: DACHSER SE - Business segments



Exhibit 77: DACHSER SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: DACHSER SE - Segment focus

10.4 Deutsche Bahn AG

Exhibit 79: Deutsche Bahn AG - Overview



Exhibit 80: Deutsche Bahn AG - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Deutsche Bahn AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Deutsche Bahn AG - Segment focus

10.5 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 83: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 84: Deutsche Post AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 85: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 86: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings

10.6 DSV Panalpina AS

Exhibit 87: DSV Panalpina AS - Overview



Exhibit 88: DSV Panalpina AS - Business segments



Exhibit 89: DSV Panalpina AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: DSV Panalpina AS - Segment focus

10.7 GEFCO Group

Exhibit 91: GEFCO Group - Overview



Exhibit 92: GEFCO Group - Business segments



Exhibit 93: GEFCO Group - Key news



Exhibit 94: GEFCO Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: GEFCO Group - Segment focus

10.8 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 96: Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 97: Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 99: Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.9 Kuehne Nagel International AG

Exhibit 100: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Overview



Exhibit 101: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Key news



Exhibit 103: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Segment focus

10.10 Primafrio SL

Exhibit 105: Primafrio SL - Overview



Exhibit 106: Primafrio SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Primafrio SL - Key offerings

10.11 Rhenus SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 108: Rhenus SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 109: Rhenus SE and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Rhenus SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 111: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 115: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 116: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 117: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 118: Research methodology



Exhibit 119: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 120: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 121: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio