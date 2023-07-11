Freight Management Systems Global Market is Projected to Reach $19 Billion by 2030: Adoption of New Technologies Presents Opportunities

11 Jul, 2023, 20:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freight Management Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Freight Management Systems estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The Freight Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 120 Featured) -
- 3Gtms, Inc.
- Accenture Plc
- Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.
- BluJay Solutions Ltd.
- Ceva Logistics
- DB Schenker
- DreamOrbit Softech Pvt Ltd
- DSV Panalpina A/S
- Freight Management Inc
- FreightView
- Geodis
- Imagesoft
- Kuebix - A Trimble Company
- Linbis, Inc.
- Magaya Corporation
- McLeod Software Corporation, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- ReTrans, Inc.
- Riege Software International GmbH
- SAP SE
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
- United Parcel Service of America, Inc
- Werner Enterprises
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Pandemic Severely Disrupts Global Freight Transportation Industry
- Month-on-Month Growth in Global Trade: Jan 2019-April2020
- Percentage Change (%) in Load Factor by Region of Origin and Aircraft Type: March-April 2020
- Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %)
- Regional Market Review
- Key Takeaways
- Freight Management Solutions to Drive Capabilities
- Freight Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Increasing Need to Improve Freight Movement Catalyzes Freight Management System Market
- Road Freight Dominates Demand
- US Leads the Market
- 3PLs Segment : An Important End-Use Market
- Prominent Drivers of Global Freight Management System Market
- Market Restraints
- Intense Competition Drives Players to Consolidate
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- COVID-19 Leads to New Integration Trends Related to Freight Technology
- Inventory Management Integration for Procurement
- Big Data Players Eye on Integration
- Adoption of New Technologies Presents Opportunities in Freight Management System Market
- Big Data Analytics Gains Importance in Freight Management Systems
- Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data Technologies by Industry (2019)
- Rising Implementation of Cloud-Based System
- Internet of Things (IoT) Holds Numerous Advantages
- High Accuracy with GPS Technology
- Freight Management Systems Leverage on Advanced Machine Learning
- Emerging Trends in Freight Transport Industry Drive Investment in Freight Management Solutions
- Consumer Demand for Fast, Free Shipping
- Automation Creates Need for New Systems
- Shipment Tracking Platforms
- More SKUs Require New Strategies
- Blockchain Technology Gains Importance in Freight Management
- Blockchain Technology by End-Use Vertical: 2019
- Growth in E-Commerce Drives Increased Visibility into Supply Chain
- Global Retail e-commerce Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2022
- Globalization of Businesses Drives the Need for Efficient Supply Chain Designs
- Effective Tracking of Ocean Freight with New Visibility Technologies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
