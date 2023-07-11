Freight Management Systems Global Market is Projected to Reach $19 Billion by 2030: Adoption of New Technologies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freight Management Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Freight Management Systems estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR



The Freight Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 120 Featured) -

3Gtms, Inc.

Accenture Plc

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

BluJay Solutions Ltd.

Ceva Logistics

DB Schenker

DreamOrbit Softech Pvt Ltd

DSV Panalpina A/S

Freight Management Inc

FreightView

Geodis

Imagesoft

Kuebix - A Trimble Company

Linbis, Inc.

Magaya Corporation

McLeod Software Corporation, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

ReTrans, Inc.

Riege Software International GmbH

SAP SE

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc

Werner Enterprises

3Gtms, Inc.

Accenture Plc

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

BluJay Solutions Ltd.

Ceva Logistics

DB Schenker

DreamOrbit Softech Pvt Ltd

DSV Panalpina A/S

Freight Management Inc

FreightView

Geodis

Imagesoft

Kuebix - A Trimble Company

Linbis, Inc.

Magaya Corporation

McLeod Software Corporation, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

ReTrans, Inc.

Riege Software International GmbH

SAP SE

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc

Werner Enterprises

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Severely Disrupts Global Freight Transportation Industry

Month-on-Month Growth in Global Trade: Jan 2019-April2020

Percentage Change (%) in Load Factor by Region of Origin and Aircraft Type: March- April 2020

Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %)

Regional Market Review

Key Takeaways

Freight Management Solutions to Drive Capabilities

Freight Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Increasing Need to Improve Freight Movement Catalyzes Freight Management System Market

Road Freight Dominates Demand

US Leads the Market

3PLs Segment : An Important End-Use Market

Prominent Drivers of Global Freight Management System Market

Market Restraints

Intense Competition Drives Players to Consolidate

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Leads to New Integration Trends Related to Freight Technology

Inventory Management Integration for Procurement

Big Data Players Eye on Integration

Adoption of New Technologies Presents Opportunities in Freight Management System Market

Big Data Analytics Gains Importance in Freight Management Systems

Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data Technologies by Industry (2019)

Rising Implementation of Cloud-Based System

Internet of Things (IoT) Holds Numerous Advantages

High Accuracy with GPS Technology

Freight Management Systems Leverage on Advanced Machine Learning

Emerging Trends in Freight Transport Industry Drive Investment in Freight Management Solutions

Consumer Demand for Fast, Free Shipping

Automation Creates Need for New Systems

for New Systems Shipment Tracking Platforms

More SKUs Require New Strategies

Blockchain Technology Gains Importance in Freight Management

Blockchain Technology by End-Use Vertical: 2019

Growth in E-Commerce Drives Increased Visibility into Supply Chain

Global Retail e-commerce Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2022

Globalization of Businesses Drives the Need for Efficient Supply Chain Designs

Effective Tracking of Ocean Freight with New Visibility Technologies

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfh10r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets