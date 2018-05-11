Freight Teamsters At ABF Ratify National Master Portion Of Contract

"We realize that some of our ABF members have concerns that are unique depending on their areas," said Ernie Soehl, Director of the Teamsters National Freight Division and Co-Chairman of the Teamsters National Freight Industry Negotiating Committee (TNFINC). "We will work with the Supplemental Committees in those areas to discuss those issues. We will then work to address supplemental issues with the employer and, if appropriate, seek to obtain revisions to the supplements for re-balloting so that the national master contract and all the supplements can take effect."

The national contract covers about 8,000 drivers, dockworkers, mechanics and office workers.

Once fully ratified, the new national contract will restore the week of vacation that was previously given up, will provide annual wage increases, and will significantly improve protections for members from purchased transportation. It will also provide for annual increases to health and welfare funds and maintains the current contribution rates for all pension funds and provides protection to members if a pension fund expels ABF.

