Freightera Introduces Carbon Savings Badge, Enabling Shippers to Reduce CO2e Emissions Up to 62%

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightera introduced a "CO2e Savings" badge, which quantifies the greenhouse gas reduction businesses can achieve by selecting lower-emission transportation carriers on the Freightera platform.

Thousands of business shippers use Freightera to instantly compare all-inclusive rates from hundreds of transport companies serving Canadian, U.S., and cross-border markets.

Quote results page on Freightera platform with quantified CO2e emissions reduction badge

"With the record heat waves in Canada, the business community is increasingly concerned about climate change and the impact businesses have on the environment," says Freightera CEO Eric Beckwitt. "At the same time, some of our carriers have made great progress reducing their greenhouse gas emissions. We just started highlighting these lower-emission carriers.

"If you search prices on the Freightera platform, you'll get a list of carriers with the rate, delivery estimate, and service quality. Now, you will also see a planet logo with a number indicating emissions reduction compared to industry averages. For our best carriers, it's 62 percent lower."

Freightera focuses on CO2e, carbon dioxide equivalent, to draw attention to the reduction of multiple air pollutants and greenhouse gases. While still primarily carbon dioxide, CO2e includes methane, a greenhouse gas with 28-32 times the impact of CO2, and nitrous oxide, with 300 times the impact of CO2. Nitrous oxide also creates tropospheric or ground-level ozone, a leading cause of asthma in children and adults.

Pollution reduction numbers in the Freightera CO2e Savings badge are based on data provided by transport companies to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and also lane-level emissions data provided by select rail partners.

Remarkably, the lowest-emission option is also the lowest-price shipping option in over 80% of long-haul rate searches between major Canadian cities on Freightera. "Now, Freightera shippers can not just save money, but choose to reduce emissions every time they ship," noted Eric Beckwitt.

About Freightera

Starting in North America, Freightera is automating freight transportation, making shipping easy, accessible, and green. The Freightera platform allows businesses to find the best prices and lowest-emission transportation options. In cooperation with SmartWay and Natural Resource Canada, Freightera created the first Lower Emission Freight Marketplace in North America. Over 15,500 manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers in Canada and the USA use Freightera for 24/7 online access to billions of all-inclusive freight rates and instant bookings. Based in Vancouver, Freightera was British Columbia's third fastest-growing company in 2019, according to BIV.com. In 2020, Freightera won the Deloitte Technology Fast50 Award, placing #28 in Canada, and was ranked #80 among Canada's Top Growing Companies in The Globe and Mail's 2020 Report on Business. Company revenue grew 557% from 2017 to 2020. For more information, see freightera.com.

