Freightera Launches SaaS Model With New Membership Plans for Canadian and US Business Shippers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightera, North America's rapidly growing online freight marketplace, just enhanced its popular free platform with value-added paid memberships and a rewards program.

"I am pleased to announce our latest release that enhances your experience and makes bookings more rewarding and fun," noted Freightera CEO Eric Beckwitt, updating Freightera's 12,700+ business shippers. "It also expands our plans and services beyond classic free Freightera with more choices for everyone."

Cover image for Freightera 2020 media kit. Please find it with this press release under Related Files.

Late in 2019, the company surveyed its top shippers and found they were interested in value-added services and paid plans if Freightera was to offer them. Freightera's team created a game plan and completed the implementation at the end of the second quarter, despite the added stress of COVID-19 disruption.

Freightera is one of the top growth companies in Canada. It has grown at around 240% per year since 2015, making it the third fastest-growing company in British Columbia according to Business in Vancouver (2019), winning 2019 and 2020 Ready to Rocket placement among the top technology companies in BC and being selected as BC Tech 2020 Technology Impact Awards (TIA) finalist for Growth Company of the Year. TIA awards winners will be announced later in the fall.

In June 2020, Freightera hit all-time highs in bookings as platform revenue surged 40% over May, exceeding pre-COVID numbers. Immediately following the launch of paid memberships, Freightera hit new daily highs for both bookings and gross profit.

"It's great to see a positive response from our shippers," noted Beckwitt. "Automated bookings are up sharply, and we have renewed interest from investors."

Freightera has raised over CAD 9 million, primarily from investors in Canada and the USA. According to Frost & Sullivan, Freightera is one of the top five "automated on-demand" freight platforms in North America and the only system that offers fixed-cost, all-inclusive quotes direct from transport companies of all sizes and transport modes. In Q1-2020, Freightera introduced AI-assisted pricing and Q2 focused on adding a SaaS revenue stream to its core offerings.

Response to COVID and Climate Change

Because most businesses are affected by COVID-19, Freightera is offering three-month free trials of new paid SMB Plus and SMB Priority plans. Shippers can learn more at https://www.freightera.com/en/freight-shippers/plans.

In March 2020, Freightera implemented an initiative to help businesses affected by COVID-19 by creating the free Source Locally Community, which facilitates Canadian and U.S. sourcing between members of the Freightera shipper community.

Freightera is a leading advocate for making the transition to green, zero-emission shipping. In cooperation with Natural Resource Canada and SmartWay™, Freightera created North America's first Lower Emission Freight Marketplace. In early 2020, 90% of the bookings on the Freightera platform were via lower-emission SmartWay-certified carriers or rail.

