Freightera Makes Globe and Mail's List of Canada's Top Growing Companies

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightera, with a newly launched SaaS model for Canadian and US business shippers and 3-year revenue growth of 678%, placed 80 of 400 in Canada's Top Growing Companies 2020 by The Globe and Mail.

"Freightera is honored to join the ranks of Canada's top growth companies, placing alongside firms like Shopify (No. 98 in 2019), and Canada Goose (No. 269 in 2020)", noted CEO Eric Beckwitt, "We are especially pleased to see a large group of Vancouver and British Columbia companies making the list, including fellow graduates of the BC Tech Hypergrowth Accelerator".

The Freightera marketplace provides business shippers instant access to fixed-cost, all-inclusive freight quotes from the best performing and lowest emission transport companies. Over 13,000 businesses use Freightera to ship between 23,000 communities in Canada and the US. With hundreds of excellent reviews from delighted customers, Freightera helps businesses to significantly lower their cost of shipping and decrease CO2 emissions, while leading in customer satisfaction and ease of use.

Freightera has also been recognized as the 3rd fastest-growing company in British Columbia, and among the top 5 automated freight brokerage solutions in North America.

Earlier this year, Freightera launched a SaaS model with value-added membership plans and a rewards program for volume shippers. New plans allow businesses to access new services and work more efficiently as a team.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Freightera

Starting in North America, Freightera is automating freight transportation and increasing operating margins for carriers and businesses shipping freight. Freightera creates partnerships and systems and promotes new technologies that allow businesses to find the best prices and lowest-emission transportation options. In cooperation with SmartWay and Natural Resource Canada, Freightera created the first Lower Emission Freight Marketplace in North America. Over 13,000 manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers in Canada and the USA use Freightera for 24/7 online access to billions of all-inclusive freight rates and instant bookings. Freightera is British Columbia's third fastest-growing company, 2019, according to BIV.com, and one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in The Globe and Mail's 2020 Report on Business.

