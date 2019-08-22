Freightera Tops 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightera, the rapidly growing Vancouver-based B2B Freight Marketplace offering instant all-inclusive LTL, FTL and rail freight quotes in Canada and the USA, was recently listed as #3 of 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in B.C. by Business in Vancouver Magazine. See the list here.

Companies must have had $50,000 in sales in 2014 and $1 million in 2018 to qualify. Founded in 2014, Freightera grew 5,366.7% from $97K to $5.3M in revenue in 2018. Today, the Freightera marketplace connects 10,000+ businesses with over 20 billion freight lanes from 800+ transport carriers in the platform.

"We attribute our stellar growth to a great product-market fit that we've found serving our customers. Our shippers love the combination of best prices, best inventory and excellent customer service we offer and routinely save over 50% on the transportation cost using Freightera," says Eric Beckwitt, Freightera CEO. "We are happy to make the very top of the BIV Fastest-Growing Companies list. It's a big recognition and a huge honor for everyone in our enthusiastic team."

"2019 looks like another tremendous year for us," Eric Beckwitt continues. "We've already added to our marketplace a vast inventory of rail rates from North America's largest railroads, many new LTL carriers, and refrigerated LTL rates. We've released a freight booking app for iOS, AI-powered pricing intelligence and are on target to more than double our revenue year over year. This fall, we'll be opening new services and rolling out a SaaS model with memberships and discount plans for active users. Stay tuned."

Freightera won several awards and recognitions this year, including the 2019 Ready to Rocket placement among Top Private Technology Companies in British Columbia, the Clean50 Sustainability Award for "outstanding contribution to advance the cause of sustainability and clean capitalism in Canada over the past two years" and was placed among the leading global freight digitization startups in the Frost & Sullivan report "Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market Opportunities, Forecast to 2025."

About Freightera

Freightera's mission is to reduce stress on people and the planet, making freight easy, accessible and green. Freightera is creating a unified global marketplace for freight shipping. Starting in North America, Freightera is automating freight transportation and increasing operating margins for carriers and businesses shipping freight. Freightera creates partnerships and systems and promotes new technologies that allow businesses to find the best price and lowest emission transportation options. Over 10,000 manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers in Canada and the U.S. use Freightera for 24/7 online access to billions of all-inclusive freight rates and instant freight booking. For more information, see freightera.com.

Freightera Media Contact:

Zhenya Beck

Phone: (800) 886-4870

Email: zhenya.beck@freightera.com

