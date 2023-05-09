Freightliner eM2 Named 2023 Commercial Green Truck of the Year; 10 Electric Commercial Vehicles Honored with Green Car Product of Excellence Awards

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freightliner eM2 has been named 2023 Commercial Green Truck of the Year™ by Green Car Journal, the award-winning magazine that has championed environmentally sustainable transportation for the past three decades.

Freightliner eM2 electric truck is shown topping off batteries at a charging island. Green Car Journal's 2023 Commercial Green Truck of the Year is Freightliner's eM2 electric truck.

"Freightliner's eM2 is a standout new model amid a dynamic and growing field of electric commercial vehicles and a deserving winner of the 2023 Commercial Green Truck of the Year™ award," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal. "Beyond its impressive work capabilities and no compromise zero-emission operation, the eM2 medium-duty electric truck is an important flag bearer for the Freightliner brand as it further expands its reach into the crucial electrified commercial vehicle field."

Following the introduction of Freightliner's eCascadia Class 8 electric truck, the series production eM2 represents a strategic move into the electric medium-duty truck market. Importantly, the eM2 presents an attractive zero-emission option for pickup and delivery service in crowded urban environments where Class 6/7 commercial trucks do much of their work. The electric eM2 is based on Freightliner's best-selling M2 model with production taking place at the truck maker's Portland, Oregon manufacturing facility.

Green Car Journal's Green Car Product of Excellence™ honors commercial vehicles that feature greater environmental performance through higher efficiency, the integration of advanced technology and electronics, and innovative powertrains that achieve decarbonization goals with low or no carbon emissions.

Green Car Journal is proud to honor these models as 2023 Green Car Product of Excellence award winners:

Blue Arc EV Walk-In Delivery Van

Walk-In Delivery Van BrightDrop Zevo Electric Delivery Vans

Electric Delivery Vans GreenPower EV Star Cab & Chassis

Cab & Chassis Lion Electric Lion5 Electric Class 5 Truck

Electric Class 5 Truck Mack MD Electric Medium Duty Truck

Medium Duty Truck Mullen THREE Class 3 Electric Truck

Class 3 Electric Truck Rizon e16M/e16L/e18L Electric Trucks

Electric Trucks Tesla Semi Electric Class 8 Truck

Electric Class 8 Truck Workhorse W56 Class 5/6 Electric Vans

Class 5/6 Electric Vans Via Motors VTRUX Electric Work Truck

Green Car Journal has recognized environmental leadership at auto shows and major event venues through its highly regarded Green Car Awards™ program over the past 18 years. The magazine first presented its coveted Green Car of the Year® award at a Los Angeles press conference in 2005. Widely regarded as the most important environmental awards in the motor vehicle field, the Green Car Awards™ have evolved to recognize environmental achievement in an increasing number of important vehicle segments over the years, including commercial vehicles.

