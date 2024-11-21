FREIGHTOS AND E2OPEN COLLABORATE TO SIMPLIFY AIR CARGO BOOKINGS

Seamless Integration Gives Forwarders Real-Time Bookings and Dynamic Rates, All Within Their TMS

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO), a leading vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight, today announced the official launch of its integration with e2open (NYSE: ETWO), a top provider of connected supply chain software. This integration, which follows a successful beta phase, embeds WebCargo by Freightos air cargo eBooking into e2open's Transportation Management System (TMS) application.

In an industry where speed and accuracy are critical, this partnership offers forwarders instant access to dynamic air freight rates and bookings without context switching and error-prone manual processes. As a result, top global logistics providers like Crane Worldwide Logistics and others, will be able to easily and rapidly compare rates, book air cargo and manage shipments directly within e2open.

One of the companies currently testing the efficiencies this introduces is Crane Worldwide Logistics, a global leader in supply chain solutions. Megan Kelley, VP of Enterprise Applications at Crane, shared, "The integration between Freightos and e2open will be a game changer for us. It will cut down on manual entry and give our team real-time access to rates and bookings within the TMS, helping us respond faster to client needs and eliminate the back-and-forth that used to slow us down. This collaboration between WebCargo and e2open makes the tech side of logistics extremely easy and user friendly for all supply chain companies."

Pawan Joshi, EVP, Products and Strategy at e2open, said, "Integrating the WebCargo by Freightos platform into our TMS helps forwarders to work smarter. With real-time access to dynamic rates and the ability to instantly book air cargo, they can focus on what matters most—getting shipments to customers on time, without the hassle."

"Partnering with e2open realizes another aspect of Freightos' mission to bring international shipping into the 21st century, using digitalization to make it faster, more cost-effective, and more transparent for the organizations that literally move the world," said Zvi Schreiber, founder and CEO of Freightos. "We're proud to deliver better cargo pricing and booking to our global forwarders wherever they work, whether it's through our APIs for their own systems, with integrations to third party solutions, or on our platform," he continued. "We're proud to partner with e2open, expanding our mutual reach to make cargo booking more seamless."

With e2open's global customer base now having access to Freightos' real-time booking and visibility tools, forwarders can expect faster workflows, increased productivity, and fewer complexities in freight management.

About Freightos

Freightos® (NASDAQ: CRGO) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade faster, more efficient and more resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for global businesses of all shapes and sizes. Products include the Freightos Marketplace, WebCargo, WebCargo for Airlines, 7LFreight by WebCargo, Shipsta by Freightos, and Clearit.

Freightos is a leading provider of real-time industry data via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping.

More information is available at freightos.com/investors.

Media Contact

Tali Aronsky

PR Lead, Freightos

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Anat Earon-Heilborn

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319256/4496202/Freightos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Freightos