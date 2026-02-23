Freightos Announces Board Change

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO), the leading vendor-neutral digital booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, today announced that Dr. Zvi Schreiber has informed the Company of his decision to step down from its Board of Directors, effective February 28, 2026.

The Board remains fully constituted in accordance with applicable governance requirements and the search process for a permanent Chief Executive Officer continues as planned. The Board and Company thank Zvi for his leadership and service to the Company and remain committed to fulfilling the mission of digitalizing global freight across carriers, freight forwarders, importers and exporters.

About Freightos

Freightos® (Nasdaq: CRGO) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade efficient, agile, and resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for businesses of all shapes and sizes around the globe. Products include Freightos Enterprise for multinational importers and exporters, Freightos Marketplace for small importers and exporters, WebCargo and 7LFreight by WebCargo for freight forwarders, WebCargo for Airlines, and Clearit, a digital customs broker.

Freightos is a leading provider of real-time industry data via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping. Futures of FBX are traded on CME and SGX.

More information is available at freightos.com/investors

Contacts

Media:

Tali Aronsky

[email protected]

Investors:

Anat Earon-Heilborn

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319256/4496202/Freightos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Freightos