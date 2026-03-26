Freightos Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO) the leading vendor-neutral global freight pricing, booking and procurement platform, announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report, which contains Freightos' audited financial statements, can be accessed at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov , as well as via the Company's investor relations website at https://www.freightos.com/financials/#sec . The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to the Company's Investor Relations team at [email protected] .

About Freightos

Freightos® (NASDAQ: CRGO) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade efficient, agile and resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for businesses of all shapes and sizes around the globe. Products include Freightos Enterprise for multinational importers and exporters, Freightos Marketplace for small importers and exporters, WebCargo and 7LFreight by WebCargo for freight forwarders, WebCargo for Airlines, and Clearit, a digital customs broker.

Freightos is a leading provider of real-time industry data via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping. Futures of FBX are traded on CME and SGX.

More information is available at freightos.com/investors.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Anat Earon-Heilborn

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319256/4496202/Freightos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Freightos