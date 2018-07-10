FreightPOP secures a new round of investments

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FreightPOP, an industry-leading provider of transportation management software, is excited to announce a successful round of funding, helping further its mission of providing the most streamlined and all-encompassing shipping and logistics solution available today.

The venture round of investment, led by The Cove Funds and supported by founders from Avetta, Telogis and DealerSocket, helps demonstrate FreightPOP's value within the shipping and logistics sector.

"Companies engaged in shipping, transportation and logistics across every industry need a solution that can help them find the best rates, connect to their other software solutions and support a strong return on investment," explained FreightPOP CEO Kurt Johnson. "FreightPOP is here to provide all that and then some within our advanced TMS."

In addition, FreightPOP's innovative software includes key benefits like:

Get best rates: FreightPOP ensures the best rates for users by enabling them to compare between their carriers and marketplace across parcel, LTL, FTL, ocean and air to find the most cost-efficient solution for each and every shipment.

FreightPOP ensures the best rates for users by enabling them to compare between their carriers and marketplace across parcel, LTL, FTL, ocean and air to find the most cost-efficient solution for each and every shipment. Simple to use: FreightPOP's TMS is easy to set up, and supports a single login for all logistics management. This helps eliminate the learning curve and allows users to get up and running quickly, improving their logistics while saving money along the way.

FreightPOP's TMS is easy to set up, and supports a single login for all logistics management. This helps eliminate the learning curve and allows users to get up and running quickly, improving their logistics while saving money along the way. An all-in-one solution: No more switching between different windows and platforms. FreightPOP can integrate with a wide array of critical software systems, pulling data and working in concert with existing ERP, WMS, CRM and other inventory management software.

"It's clear that FreightPOP means business, and we want to support them in that mission," noted Avetta co-founder Jared Smith. "Nowhere else can you get these kinds of features and support to ensure shipping and logistics processes go off without a hitch. With customer demands increasing all the time, you just can't beat the level of visibility and control you get with FreightPOP."

FreightPOP, whose customers include fashion retailer Forever 21, consumer electronics seller Newegg and an international luxury automaker, is excited about the opportunities this round of funding will enable. The company looks forward to further cementing partnerships with new and existing investors.

About FreightPOP

Built on more than two decades of shipping & logistics experience, FreightPOP's goal is to allow shippers to ship smarter, and ship easier. It serves the mid-sized to enterprise level shippers, with features that are powerful, yet affordable to use. To find out more, visit our website today.

Media Contact: Erica Kier

Phone Number: 949-454-4602

Email: info@freightpop.com or erica@freightpop.com

SOURCE FreightPOP