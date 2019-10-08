FreightPOP Announced as one of Logistics Tech Outlook Magazine's Top 10 Transport Management Solution Providers for 2019

"As a new company, we're delighted to be recognized in the Top 10 Transport Management Solution Providers," said CEO Kurt Johnson. "Our fast customer growth validates our vision of an easy to use logistics platform that seamlessly integrates into their current tech stack and is highly configurable to their existing workflows. Our customers want one login for all logistics management, including inbound and outbound freight across parcel, LTL, FTL, ocean, and international air."

Trusted by a variety of industries and companies large and small, FreightPOP's proprietary process, breadth of 200+ carriers and integrations, and real-time updates for all modes and carriers are game-changing. FreightPOP is "The Easy TMS" because it is the only solution that has enterprise features with the user experience of an SMB tool.

"FreightPOP was built by shippers, for shippers. We built it to bring the separate functions of order management, carrier management, audit management, and Expedia-like rate shopping together in a seamless solution. We want people to bring their business processes together with our best practices, to save money, time, and hassle," said Doug Henrriquez, co-founder and CTO at FreightPOP.

About FreightPOP

Built on more than two decades of shipping & logistics experience, FreightPOP helps shippers to ship smarter, and ship easier. It serves the mid-sized to enterprise-level shippers, with features that are powerful, yet affordable and easy to use. To find out more, visit freightpop.com.

About Logistics Tech Outlook

Logistics Tech Outlook is a technology magazine published from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It acts as an excellent platform for enterprises to showcase their innovative solutions that are setting new footprints in the logistics industry. The magazine shares insights about the latest trending technologies that help organizations overcome the challenges faced in their business and remain competitive in the marketplace. For more information, visit www.logisticstechoutlook.com.

