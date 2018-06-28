FreightPOP announces free version of industry-leading shipping and logistics software

FreightPOP's free shipping and logistics software supports parcel, LTL, FTL, intermodal, international air and ocean freight shipments, enabling a user to connect with an unlimited number of carriers to find the best mode and price for their shipments. Those leveraging the free version of FreightPOP's leading shipping and logistics software can manage their shipments in a cost-effective, streamlined manner.

"We're out to prove the point that the benefits of a TMS can be powerful, yet affordable," explained FreightPOP CEO Kurt Johnson.

Through this advanced shipping and logistics software - free to individual users forever, without expiration - organizations can also leverage important features and capabilities including:

Support for up to 50 shipments through the user's preferred modes and carriers every month.

Innovative rate shopping for up to 100 shipment quotes per month, with no limits for locations or carriers.

Ability to print standard shipping labels for all 50 shipments per month.

With this type of advanced and robust shipping and logistics management on their side, small businesses, freight brokers and logistics consultants can be sure that they have the most critical tools they and their clients need for effective and cost-efficient shipping and transportation management.

"We believe all shippers should have access to shipping automation and savings within a robust and industry-leading TMS platform," Johnson said.

Users of the free TMS always have the option to upgrade to FreightPOP's Standard, Pro or Enterprise versions, which offer even more robust features like invoice auditing, reporting and third-party integration for the best transportation management possible.

