FreightPOP TMS Adds New Shipping Features for User Customizations, API Integrations, and HAZMAT Processing

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FreightPOP, an industry-leading provider of transportation management software (TMS), announces their Q3 software updates, further streamlining shipping processes for customers.

FreightPOP persistently seeks to improve upon their best-in-class software and roll out new features to provide the best shipping tools possible. FreightPOP CEO Kurt Johnson explains, "We put enterprise-level shipping tools in the hands of small to medium-size businesses at a cost they can afford." He adds that "Our solutions have always been aimed at simplifying and reducing the cost of shipping, which we will continually evaluate and improve upon."

FreightPOP's new features include:

HAZMAT shipment processing for LTL, Truckloads, and FedEx Express - No need for third party HAZMAT software.

for LTL, Truckloads, and FedEx Express - No need for third party HAZMAT software. Expanded connectivity gives additional API integrations for processing quotes and shipments outside of FreightPOP. Receive, update, and track orders from external applications inside FreightPOP's software.

gives additional API integrations for processing quotes and shipments outside of FreightPOP. Receive, update, and track orders from external applications inside FreightPOP's software. Purchase Order Management seamlessly connects shippers to their vendors and suppliers for full supply chain visibility.

seamlessly connects shippers to their vendors and suppliers for full supply chain visibility. Additional reference fields for improved order and shipment workflow management.

for improved order and shipment workflow management. Improved user experience to allow for custom favorites on a dashboard-like setting.



FreightPOP has long been celebrated for their customizations, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate their platform with virtually any ERP, warehouse management system, inventory system, or CRM. They readily work alongside customers and quickly become a trusted partner.

FreightPOP offers integration with over 200+ technological platforms, carriers, and marketplaces for quick and seamless rate shopping.



About FreightPOP

Built on more than two decades of shipping & logistics experience, FreightPOP's goal is to allow shippers to ship smarter, and ship easier. It serves the mid-sized to enterprise level shippers, with features that are powerful, yet affordable to use. To find out more, visit our website today.

SOURCE FreightPOP

