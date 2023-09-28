FreightWaves Survey Reveals that Only 20% of Shippers are Satisfied with Their Shipment Visibility

News provided by

Tive, Inc.

28 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Significant Market Opportunity Exists for Logistics Service Providers to Gain a Competitive Edge by Offering More Robust Visibility Solutions to Their Customers

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in real-time, end-to-end shipment visibility solutions, recently conducted a survey with FreightWaves in which it was revealed that only 1 in 5 (20%) shippers are satisfied with the level of communication and visibility they receive from their Logistics Service Providers (LSPs). Survey findings indicate that many logistics professionals associate visibility with basic location tracking—missing out on a much broader spectrum of visibility-enhancing technologies, such as shipment tracking across transportation modes as well as real-time condition tracking and escalation.

The survey, conducted over a two-month period in mid-2023, collected responses from over 500 logistics and supply chain professionals. The results underscore the critical need for shippers to expand their definition of shipment visibility to address their evolving needs. The survey results also highlight a significant potential market opportunity for LSPs to gain market share and a competitive edge by offering more robust visibility solutions to their customers.

Key findings from the survey include:

  • LSPs have some serious work to do: Only 20% (1 in 5) of shippers believe that the shipment visibility offered by their LSPs is sufficient for their needs
  • Visibility gaps run rampant across modes: Over-the-road (OTR) shipping ranks highest in terms of current visibility for shippers, yet there are significant gaps across ocean, air, and rail that limit a truly end-to-end, multimodal view of shipments
  • Significant opportunity for real-time tracking: While nearly 90% of shippers track shipment location, only 56% are doing so in real time; real-time condition tracking—temperature, light, shock, and humidity—lags location tracking by a wide margin, which provides an opportunity for LSPs to offer real-time condition tracking as a value-added service to shippers
  • Desire for real-time insights: Over 80% of survey respondents expressed a strong desire for real-time shipment insights, such as proactive alerts and status updates—going beyond simple location tracking
  • Need to close the communication gap: Only 4% of shippers said they are currently "very satisfied" with the shipment communications they receive from their LSPs; one shipper commented, "Providers are very reactive when a shipment is already missed, rather than proactive before it happens"

Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder of Tive, commented on the survey results, saying, "These results highlight a gap in the industry's expectation of shipment visibility solutions. As the survey clearly shows, shippers expect more from their LSPs. Complete visibility goes beyond tracking the location of goods—it also encompasses real-time data on shipment conditions, including temperature, shock, light, and more. Tive's solution and our 24/7 Live Monitoring services are designed to provide comprehensive, real-time visibility. This enables LSPs to meet the ever-increasing demands of their shippers—and helps shippers make informed decisions while enhancing their customers' experience."

Tive's innovative technology offers end-to-end visibility into the supply chain, ensuring that shippers always have access to critical information about the condition and location of their shipments at all times—across all modes. By expanding the definition of visibility—and adopting advanced solutions like those offered by Tive—logistics professionals are empowered to meet the evolving demands of the modern supply chain.

To view the survey results, please download the full report. For more information about Tive and its real-time, end-to-end shipment visibility solutions, please visit the Tive website.

About Tive
Tive is the global leader in real-time, end-to-end shipment visibility solutions. More than 600 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com.

Press Contact:
Steve Bonadio
[email protected]

SOURCE Tive, Inc.

Also from this source

Tive Announces New White Paper: "Digitizing the Dinner Plate: Leveraging Technology for Enhanced Food Traceability & End-to-End, Real-Time Shipment Visibility"

Tive Nominated for U.S. Secretary of State's Award for Corporate Excellence

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.