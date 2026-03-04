FreightWise Appoints Chris Haarmeyer as Chief Technology Officer to Drive Innovation and AI Advancement

FreightWise's multi-year technology strategy focuses on expanding artificial intelligence capabilities and enhancing feature functionality for the FreightWise and Kuebix Transportation Management System (TMS) Platforms.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FreightWise, a leader in transportation technology and managed transportation services, today announced the appointment of Chris Haarmeyer as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This key addition to FreightWise's executive team highlights the company's ongoing investment in advanced technology and artificial intelligence within the FreightWise and Kuebix TMS platforms.

Haarmeyer brings extensive experience as a founding member of a leading transportation management system (TMS) provider. He played a pivotal role in developing scalable, innovative transportation solutions tailored specifically for shippers, third-party logistics companies, and freight brokers. Throughout his career, Haarmeyer has focused on meeting the diverse and complex logistics needs of businesses by building strong, adaptable, and agile technology that evolves quickly alongside customer demands.

In his new role as CTO at FreightWise, Haarmeyer will spearhead product vision and innovation for Kuebix TMS, drive strategic functional expansion and AI throughout the platform, and ensure Kuebix remains a nimble, user-centric TMS purpose-built for SMB and mid-market shippers.

"Adding Chris to our leadership team marks a significant milestone for FreightWise as we continue to focus and further build out our technology capabilities," stated Chris Cochran, CEO of FreightWise. "His proven track record in building scalable, service-driven logistics platforms aligns with our vision for the future of FreightWise and Kuebix. Chris's commitment to building cohesive ecosystems that unify technology and managed transportation will help us deliver even greater value to our customers."

"Logistics technology is more important now than ever as supply chains become increasingly complex," said Chris Haarmeyer, Chief Technology Officer of FreightWise. "I'm excited to join FreightWise, a company committed to building a cohesive ecosystem and an adaptable, single-platform approach that evolves quickly. What drew me to the role was FreightWise's ability to offer both a standalone TMS and managed transportation services powered by that same TMS technology. The very platform our customers use to run their logistics operations is also the foundation our Managed Transportation Services team uses to deliver exceptional value. This close alignment creates a continuous feedback loop, strengthened by insights from both our customers and internal users, helping us innovate faster and smarter."

With Chris Haarmeyer's leadership, FreightWise will accelerate enhancements to its industry-leading solutions, including the FreightWise and Kuebix TMS platforms and managed transportation services for small to mid-sized shippers.

About FreightWise

FreightWise is the leading provider of managed transportation and Transportation Management System (TMS) technology. With over $1 billion in annual freight under management, FreightWise provides a comprehensive solution including multi-modal carrier contracting, freight audit and payment, supply chain consulting along with the Kuebix by FreightWise TMS platform. Kuebix by FreightWise is designed for SMB and midmarket shippers with an easy-to-use, intuitive platform across truckload, less-than-truckload, and parcel. With FreightWise technology, businesses have access to comprehensive tools and services to streamline operations and drive cost efficiencies.

