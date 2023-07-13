FREIT Announces Quarterly and Special Dividend

News provided by

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

13 Jul, 2023, 16:49 ET

HACKENSACK, N.J., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 12, 2023, the Board of Directors of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. ("FREIT" or the "Trust") declared a third quarter ordinary dividend of $0.05 per share. Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $0.25 per share to distribute funds released in Fiscal 2023 from a post-closing rent escrow established in connection with the sale of the Trust's Maryland properties. The total dividend of $0.30 per share on the Common Stock of the Trust will be paid on September 15, 2023 to holders of record of said shares at the close of business on September 1, 2023. The Board of Directors will continue to evaluate the dividend on a quarterly basis and there can be no assurance that dividends will be declared for any future period. In addition, the amount of the dividends declared on July 12, 2023 is not necessarily indicative of the amount of any dividends that may be declared in the future.

The statements in this press release, which relate to future earnings or performance, are forward-looking. Actual results may differ materially and be adversely affected by such factors as market and economic conditions, longer than anticipated lease-up periods or the inability of certain tenants to pay rents. Additional information about these factors is contained in FREIT's filings with the SEC including FREIT's most recent filed reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. is a publicly traded (over-the-counter – symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

SOURCE First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

Also from this source

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. acknowledges receipt of Kushner's unsolicited, non-binding expression of interest in acquiring the Company

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.