Fremin Gallery Presents "Fragments" Featuring Robert Strati and Johannes Nielsen

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fremin Gallery is proud to announce the opening of "Fragments," a thought provoking exhibition showcasing the works of Robert Strati and Johannes Nielsen. The exhibition opened on April 4 and has been going incredibly well with viewers and collectors, in what is considered a soft art market, it has almost sold out in the two weeks since it opened. It will be open until May 19, 2024 at Fremin Gallery, located at 520 W 23rd Street, New York, NY.

We the People, broken plate, ink on paper 2024 Return Home, Bronze 2023

"Fragments" explores the political and social landscapes that shape our experiences, asking the viewer to consider the fragments that compose not only our personal identities but also our cultures through the lens of two distinctive artists.

Robert Strati's ( https://www.instagram.com/robstrati/ ) multimedia works, which utilize broken plates and ink drawings on paper, embody themes of loss, recovery, and transformation. Strati's creative process began with a serendipitous accident involving a porcelain plate inherited from his wife's mother, leading to a series of works that reflect on the beauty and impermanence of the everyday.

Johannes Nielsen ( https://www.instagram.com/johannesnielsen_art/ ) complements this exploration with his bronze sculptures that combine rough and refined elements. His pieces challenge the viewer's perception of texture and form, urging a contemplation of the fragmented nature of human experience.

Both artists push the boundaries of their mediums to create a dialogue with the viewer that is both intimate and universal. "Fragments" is not just an exhibition but an invitation to explore the complex narratives woven into the fabric of brokenness and repair. This show is a must-see for those interested in how contemporary art addresses and interprets the perennial themes of fragmentation and reconstruction.

