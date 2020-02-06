Fremont Bank announces $100,000 grant to Los Altos Community Foundation in conjunction with its new Mountain View branch opening

To learn more about Fremont Bank's one-time grants program, go to https://losaltoscf.org/fremontbankgrant. The application period is from February 5, 2020 through February 29, 2020 (5pm). Maximum grant size will be $5,000. Grant decisions will be made in March.

About Fremont Bank

Fremont Bank was founded in 1964, and has grown organically over the past 55 years; the Mountain View branch will be our 21st location. We offer a full suite of competitive products to meet the banking, borrowing, and investing needs of our personal and business clients. As an independent community bank our contributions extend well beyond banking services. We are active members in the communities we serve, proactively working to improve overall quality of life through volunteerism and philanthropic contributions.

About Los Altos Community Foundation (LACF)

Founded in 1991, Los Altos Community Foundation (LACF) inspires, leads, and empowers residents and organizations for a stronger community. The Foundation, its donors, and volunteers provide grants and scholarships, operate leadership and community-building programs, incubate "startup" nonprofits, offer donor-directed charitable funds, and convene groups to solve community issues. LACF manages local re-granting programs for the David and Lucile Packard Foundation and the Heising-Simons Foundation. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted over $10 million to our local community. For more information, visit www.losaltoscf.org.

SOURCE Fremont Bank