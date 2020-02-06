Fremont Bank announces $100,000 grant to Los Altos Community Foundation in conjunction with its new Mountain View branch opening
Feb 06, 2020, 17:55 ET
FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fremont Bank is pleased to announce the opening of its Mountain View branch in February 2020. This will be Fremont Bank's 21st branch location in the Bay Area. As part of our commitment to the communities we serve, we are partnering with Los Altos Community Foundation (LACF) to distribute $100,000 of grants to help local nonprofit organizations. This one-time grants program from the bank's foundation is intended to provide financial assistance to nonprofit organizations for the implementation of programs or the purchase of tangible items that enhance the quality of life in Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, and Palo Alto.
The Fremont Bank Foundation was established in 1995 under the direction of Fremont Bank's late founder, Morris Hyman, and his wife, Alvirda, and is an independent, private, grant-making foundation that is solely funded by Fremont Bank. Fremont Bank designates 5% of its pre-tax earnings for charitable purposes. "It is really important to us to demonstrate how committed we are to the cities we serve. We really want to get to know the people of Mountain View and its surrounding communities. I think this welcome gift will be a fun way to enter this area with open arms," said Brian Hughes, Executive Director of the Foundation and grandson of the founder.
To learn more about Fremont Bank's one-time grants program, go to https://losaltoscf.org/fremontbankgrant. The application period is from February 5, 2020 through February 29, 2020 (5pm). Maximum grant size will be $5,000. Grant decisions will be made in March.
About Fremont Bank
Fremont Bank was founded in 1964, and has grown organically over the past 55 years; the Mountain View branch will be our 21st location. We offer a full suite of competitive products to meet the banking, borrowing, and investing needs of our personal and business clients. As an independent community bank our contributions extend well beyond banking services. We are active members in the communities we serve, proactively working to improve overall quality of life through volunteerism and philanthropic contributions.
About Los Altos Community Foundation (LACF)
Founded in 1991, Los Altos Community Foundation (LACF) inspires, leads, and empowers residents and organizations for a stronger community. The Foundation, its donors, and volunteers provide grants and scholarships, operate leadership and community-building programs, incubate "startup" nonprofits, offer donor-directed charitable funds, and convene groups to solve community issues. LACF manages local re-granting programs for the David and Lucile Packard Foundation and the Heising-Simons Foundation. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted over $10 million to our local community. For more information, visit www.losaltoscf.org.
SOURCE Fremont Bank
Share this article