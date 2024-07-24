Fremont Bank Names Don Marek as President

Marek Becomes the Sixth President in the Bank's 60-Year History

FREMONT, Calif. , July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fremont Bank, one of California's oldest, independent, family-owned, and managed banks, announced today the appointment of Don Marek as its new President, effective August 1. Andy Mastorakis, who joined Fremont Bank in 2009 as President and has served as President and CEO since 2014, continues in his roles as CEO and board member.

Marek has held numerous executive management roles during his 15 years at Fremont Bank, most recently leading the Commercial Lending Group.

"Don is an exceptional leader who embodies our culture and is committed to being accessible and evolving our relationship-based banking model," Mastorakis said. "As Don assumes leadership of all client-facing businesses and operational functions, we will continue to collaborate on all matters relating to Fremont Bank."

Prior to joining Fremont Bank in 2010, Marek worked as a Senior Portfolio Manager for MOHR Partners, a $25 million tenant-oriented corporate real estate services firm headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif. Marek also worked as a Brand Manager at The Clorox Company. He received a bachelor's in economics and history from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and an MBA from UCLA's Anderson School, and he is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead Fremont Bank as President," said Marek. "Bay Area business owners and local consumers alike deserve a bank that is committed to understanding and meeting their needs. They deserve a bank with leaders who are accessible, a bank with knowledgeable staff who are empowered to quickly respond to questions and provide solutions. And they deserve a bank that is prudently managed, that has the motivation and financial strength to stand by them in challenging times. Fremont Bank is that bank. Our brand continues to resonate in the Bay Area, and I'm very optimistic about our future growth prospects."

Additionally, Fremont Bank announced the promotions of Todd Dal Porto to Chief Lending Officer, Mike Schlesinger to Chief Performance Officer, and Devon Johnson to Chief Growth Officer.

"Fremont Bank is fortunate to have an exceptionally strong management team, allowing us to promote from within and ensuring continuity of our client-centric culture and business practices," said Mastorakis.

Fremont Bank Chairman Mike Wallace added, "Sixty years of independent operations is an incredible accomplishment for any company – 60 years of independent operations in the banking industry, which has seen so much consolidation, is truly exceptional. We have a rich history of serving our community in extraordinary ways, and we plan to be here decades from now doing the same thing. The appointment of Don to this role, and the additional promotions announced today, are an important step to ensure we realize this vision."

About Fremont Bank

Fremont Bank, founded in 1964, has grown organically over the past 60 years, with 21 branches in the Bay Area. We offer a full suite of competitive products to meet the banking, borrowing, and investing needs of our personal and business clients. As an independent community bank, our contributions extend well beyond banking services. We are active members in the communities we serve, proactively working to improve overall quality of life through volunteerism and philanthropic contributions.

