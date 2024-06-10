Fremont Bank opens new headquarters and flagship branch in downtown Fremont, California

Community bank's structure is prominent addition to local revitalization project

FREMONT, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fremont Bank, one of California's oldest, independent, family-owned and managed banks, announced today the completion of its new Fremont, Calif. flagship branch at 39150 Fremont Blvd. The 34,000-square-foot, six-story building houses its main branch financial center, along with executive, administrative, and Fremont Bank Foundation staff. The opening of the facility comes as Fremont Bank celebrates its 60th anniversary year. The bank will mark both occasions by having a neighborhood block party on June 15 from 11 am - 3 pm to celebrate.

The modern structure is at the gateway of the Capitol Avenue renewal, and it's the site of Fremont Bank's original headquarters. Fremont Bank's financial center occupies the first two floors where associates can help assist customers with day-to-day banking needs, commercial and personal loan support, along with wealth management and trust services.

The building, which was recognized by the Silicon Valley Business Journal as a 2022 Structures Honoree for Best Office Project (small), also includes state-of-the-art features, such as:

An all-glass frontage A two-story grand hall Special electrochromic glass – tintable glass controlled electronically from a satellite dish on the roof that tracks ambient light as the sun shifts Unique "fins" on the facade provide visual interest and also work in concert with the electrochromic glass for sun shade Changeable, colored LED lights on the fins A 1,500-square-foot garden rooftop meeting space Striking rooftop trellis visible from the street



"This incredible flagship location is a natural extension of Fremont Bank's commitment to the Tri-Cities and our other Bay Area communities," said Andy Mastorakis, Fremont Bank President and CEO. "Throughout our 60-year history, we've remained steadfast in growing our relationships and helping our neighbors make the best possible financial decisions for themselves and their businesses. This personal and proactive approach will continue here and at all our branches because we're just getting started."

"Fremont Bank's flagship branch has been a catalyst for downtown growth and sustainability, while exemplifying their 60-year commitment to our community," said Fremont Mayor Lily Mei. "As Mayor, I have been dedicated to expanding and revitalizing our thriving downtown, demonstrating my leadership and investment in its promising future. The opening of this vibrant addition to our skyline not only enhances economic development but also strengthens our partnership with Fremont Bank for years to come, improving lives in our Bay Area cities."

Fremont Bank looked to companies in its surrounding Northern California cities for their expertise, and the headquarters was designed by Berkeley's ELS Architecture and Urban Design and constructed by Richmond's C. Overaa & Co.

"Fremont Bank's contemporary building is an anchor for commerce and community in Fremont. Its unique shape and visual characteristics complement the neighboring landscape," said David Masenten, ELS Architecture Principal, Director of Mixed-Use Practice. "It's a project ELS Architecture is proud of, and we're certain the design will be talked about for years to come."

About Fremont Bank

Fremont Bank, founded in 1964, has grown organically over the past 60 years with 21 branches in the Bay Area. We offer a full suite of competitive products to meet the banking, borrowing, and investing needs of our personal and business clients. As an independent community bank our contributions extend well beyond banking services. We are active members in the communities we serve, proactively working to improve overall quality of life through volunteerism and philanthropic contributions.

