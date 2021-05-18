Fremont Bank to break ground on new state-of-the art, six-story building in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fremont Bank, one of California's oldest, independent, family-owned and managed banks, announced today that it is breaking ground on a new 34,000-square-foot headquarters location in Fremont, Calif. The building will house its main branch financial center, along with executive, administrative, and foundation staff. The state-of-the-art building will be a prominent feature of the downtown Fremont revitalization project, and a tangible representation of the community bank's ongoing commitment to the Tri-City and surrounding areas.

Fremont Bank executives and community leaders will kick off the construction project during a groundbreaking event on Thursday, May 20. The six-story structure at 39150 Fremont Blvd. is expected to be completed by fall 2022. Key features will include:

- All-glass frontage

- A two-story grand hall

- Special electrochromic glass – tintable glass controlled by gas – on two sides

- Satellite dish on the roof will record ambient light and the sun's position

- Unique "fins" on the facade will provide visual interest and also work in concert with the electrochromic glass for sun control as the sun tracks around the building

- Changeable, colored LED lights on the fins

- 1,500-square-foot garden rooftop entertainment space with kitchen and bar

- Striking rooftop trellis visible from the street

The structure, a key component of the downtown Fremont revitalization project, replaces the bank's previous headquarters, located at the same site and recently torn down. Soon, the contemporary building will be the anchor of future commercial businesses along with housing at the corner of Fremont Blvd and Capital Ave. Fremont Bank is working with local commercial contractor C. Overaa & Co., based in Richmond, Calif.

"Fremont Bank's rich history with the Bay Area started right here in Fremont in 1964, and we've grown to 21 branches across Northern California. This new headquarters is an extension of our long-term commitment to providing our neighbors with the best community banking options," said Michael Wallace, Fremont Bank's Board Chairman. "During this unprecedented time in our global history, many banks are shuttering branches and laying off employees due to the pandemic. Conversely, Fremont Bank sees growth opportunities as we continue to support individuals' and families' financial needs. This innovative building will stand as a testament to our commitment to support local communities for years to come."

