Fremont Economic Development Department Partners with CMTA in First-of-its-Kind Collaboration

This is the first city partnership in CMTA history.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, the California Manufacturers & Technology Association (CMTA) and the City of Fremont's Economic Development Department are entering a private-public partnership to increase the visibility of the City's brand and profile statewide – supporting Fremont's manufacturing sector and economy.

Fremont is home to 900 manufacturers, supporting nearly 60,000 jobs. With more than one in every three jobs in the city in manufacturing, Fremont is rightfully nicknamed "The Hardware Side of the Bay."

City of Fremont

"This unique collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to driving economic prosperity and fostering innovation with our manufacturers," said Lance Hastings, CEO & President of CMTA. "Fremont's vibrant manufacturing landscape is evident to anyone driving through on any given day. Manufacturing is the foundation of our economy. Together, we're forging a path toward innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth."

Fremont has a diverse manufacturing ecosystem that reaches top sectors, including biomedical manufacturing, battery R&D and manufacturing, cleantech, robotics, autonomous vehicles R&D and manufacturing, and semiconductor equipment manufacturing.

"Fremont serves as the foundry for Silicon Valley, where companies making physical technologies come to scale," said Donovan Lazaro, Economic Development Director for the City of Fremont. "With more manufacturing jobs than anywhere else in the State, it makes perfect sense to join many of our companies and our Chamber who are already CMTA members and become a member ourselves. We look forward to collaborating with CMTA to bring greater awareness and resources to this vital sector and advancing California manufacturing."

While much of the Bay Area saw a rapid decline in office workers during the pandemic, Fremont experienced a venture capital boom in the life sciences sector and many of the city's workers held essential roles in manufacturing.

"I am immensely proud to lead a city that not only spearheads advanced manufacturing but also holds a prominent position within Silicon Valley and our national economy," said Fremont Mayor Lily Mei. "Fremont has become a thriving hub that champions innovation, propels job growth, and actively contributes to reshoring manufacturing companies. The City's impact on the national level as a leader in made-in-America manufacturing is a testament to our city's and my unwavering dedication and transformative potential to the industry."

CMTA Board Member company Boehringer Ingelheim's only U.S. biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility is in Fremont. With a workforce of over 500 individuals, it handles development and manufacturing from small-scale to commercial levels and continues to make major investments in its Fremont GMP manufacturing campus.

Tesla, a CMTA member and the largest manufacturing employer in California, employs 25,000 workers from across the region at its Fremont facility. The Tesla Model Y, manufactured in Fremont, was crowned the winner of CMTA's inaugural Coolest Thing Made in California competition in 2023.

Fremont is a champion for manufacturers, celebrating National Manufacturing Day since its inception 13 years ago – coordinating local factory tours for an entire week and hosting the country's biggest city-organized event.

The City also works tirelessly to create a sustainable workforce pipeline for graduating students to enter the industry. Through multiple workforce development programs, Fremont partners with local schools including Fremont Unified School District and Ohlone Community College's Smart Manufacturing Technology (SMTech) Program, Tesla Manufacturing Development Program, and the Biotechnology Department to foster the next generation of manufacturers.

Through harnessing their combined knowledge and resources, Fremont and CMTA stand ready to enhance their influence and support manufacturers throughout the region.

About CMTA

The California Manufacturers & Technology Association has advocated for pro-growth laws and regulations before the California legislature and administrative agencies since 1918. The total output from manufacturing in California is $300 billion per year, roughly 10 percent of the total economic output of the state. Manufacturers employ 1.3 million Californians paying wages more than $25,000 higher than other non-farm employers in the state. For more information, visit the CMTA website.

About City of Fremont

Fremont is a hub for innovation – becoming home to various leading-edge industry clusters, including advanced manufacturing, clean tech, and life sciences. One of the most ethnically and culturally diverse cities in the Bay Area, Fremont prides itself in its diversified, globally-connected economy. As the fourth largest city in the Bay Area with over 234,000 residents, businesses here are known to succeed, and residents and visitors experience high-quality lives, services, and programs from nationally-recognized high-ranking schools, 1,224 acres of well-kept parks, and 50 million square feet of flex industrial and R&D space, as well as a wide range of affordable housing options. Centrally located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Fremont is conveniently served by two interstates, multiple rail transport lines including BART, and has easy access to three international airports, the Port of Oakland, and several major educational institutions, making it easy for the community to explore the abundant opportunities the Bay Area has to offer. For more information, visit the City of Fremont website.

