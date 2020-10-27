Fremont Street Experience Commits to Gunshot Detection System

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Databuoy Corp., makers of Shotpoint, the only shooter localization system company that can secure both indoor and outdoor areas, track the trajectory of a bullet, and confirm a gunshot within a second, has completed installation on the Fremont Street Experience Canopy, home to over 20 million visitors a year. The Shotpoint system covers the canopy from end-to-end and is integrated into the Fremont Street Experience Security office's video surveillance command center. Fremont Street Experience Security works in coordination with the Downtown Casino Properties, The Las Vegas City Marshall's Department, and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department to secure the downtown corridor. This is the first private property deployment of Databuoy's Shotpoint system in downtown Las Vegas.

"We are very proud to be the solution that Fremont Street selected," Kathleen Griggs, CEO of Databuoy Corp, said. "Our mission is to lessen the threat of mass shootings and we are pleased to be working with these properties to make this a safer city for tourists and residents alike."

"This is something that is absolutely needed in the world we live in today," Mark Reddon, Director of Security for the Fremont Street Experience, said. "We've got to know when shots are."

Databuoy's innovative Shotpoint shooter localization system transforms the way the public is safeguarded from mass shooters. Shotpoint instantly communicates clear and precise alerts that can cue cameras, lockdown systems, and send notifications for a quick and effective response. Shotpoint will dramatically reduce response times and enable the use of automated systems that will save countless lives in the future.

"Our system provides real-time information to the responders," Griggs said. "This information will not only save lives, but will provide hard evidence to prosecutors to get these offenders off the streets."

"It's one thing to say when a shot was fired, but it is especially hard for the human ear to hear where it came from," Reddon added. "This system will tell us exactly where it came from and how many shooters there are. With the bigger draw we are seeing to the downtown area, I am committed to public safety. Shotpoint is the best solution on the market and will help to supplement our human factor and keep our patrons safe."

For more information on ShotPoint, visit https://databuoycorp.com/ .

