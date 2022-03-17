French-American Chamber of Commerce (FACC) and La French Tech Atlanta Welcome OVHcloud® US, Adding Open Cloud Pioneer to Family of Companies

"The FACC and La French Tech Atlanta are delighted to welcome OVHcloud US to our family of companies. As the premier French cloud computing company, and as the official cloud provider for the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia and its Curiosity Lab – one of the most unique smart city ecosystems in the country – we hope this partnership will further broaden cross-Atlantic relationships. Our goal is to help French startups to accelerate their growth in North America. This new partnership opens exciting opportunities for flexible cloud solutions and opportunities for meaningful collaborations," said President of La French Tech Atlanta, Board Member of the French-American Chamber of Commerce and French Trade Advisor, Sebastien Lafon.

OVHcloud US and FACC will both maintain a presence in the innovation center facility at Curiosity Lab in Peachtree Corners to encourage French startups to actively collaborate with many of the world's brightest technology companies and developers within the smart city ecosystem, as well as prove out their technology in a unique and live environment featuring city-owned connected infrastructure that cannot be replicated in a laboratory. The new relationship and co-location of the organizations will enable companies to work together on some of the most advanced emerging smart city use cases leveraging bare metal cloud, private cloud, public cloud, and platform-as-a-service offerings in both hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud settings.

"OVHcloud opened a US division to enable its European and worldwide customers entering the North American market to take advantage of the same technologies and services they've trusted for more than 20 years without having to rethink or retool their cloud strategy," said OVHcloud US General Manager Jeffrey Gregor. "Fast forward to today, we're proud to be a key player in one of the hottest tech hubs in the country in the Metro-Atlanta area – bringing the power of open cloud solutions that give CIOs and developers superior interoperability, higher performance, easier migration, high-level security, and price predictability versus other big names. We look forward to exploring opportunities for collaboration with our fellow FACC and La French Tech Atlanta member companies."

About OVHcloud US

OVHcloud US is a subsidiary of OVHcloud, a global player and Europe's leading cloud provider operating over 400,000 servers within 33 data centers across four continents. For 20 years, the Group has relied on an integrated model that provides complete control of its value chain from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach allows it to independently cover all the uses of its 1.6 million customers in more than 140 countries. OVHcloud now offers latest generation solutions combining performance, price predictability, and total sovereignty over their data to support their growth in complete freedom. https://us.ovhcloud.com/

About La French Tech Atlanta

La French Tech Atlanta is a French American tech ecosystem based in the Metro Atlanta area gathering entrepreneurs, top executives, investors, engineers, experts, mentors, and public leaders. Our mission is to promote French Tech in the Southeast and to support French startup expansion in the United States. La French Tech is hosted by the FACC-Atlanta.

About French-American Chamber of Commerce – Atlanta

The French-American Chamber of Commerce of Atlanta (FACC-Atlanta) is a non-profit, non

governmental and member-driven organization founded in 1985. We are funded solely through membership dues, event revenue, and trade services.

We are part of a network of 18 French-American Chambers in the United States representing more than 5,000 companies nationwide in all major industries, and a proud member of CCI France International , an international network of 126 French Chambers of Commerce in 96 countries, representing more than 37,000 members worldwide.

As a non-profit organization, our mission is to promote, support, and enhance business opportunities among the French-American business community throughout France and the Southeast of the United States. Through our events and programs, we create opportunities for our members to network, connect, collaborate, and learn from one another. We are the main professional forum and business resource for French companies and their leaders doing business in and with the Southeast of the United States and for U.S. companies in the Southeast of the United States doing business in and with France.

We also provide a range of trade services to our local members and to French businesses and entrepreneurs seeking to develop their business in the Southeast of the United States.

