French-American Foundation Names New York Lawyer Edward Wallace to Succeed Allan Chapin as Chair

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The French-American Foundation-US Board of Directors announced today the appointment of Edward C. Wallace as its Chair and Allan M. Chapin as its Chair Emeritus. The Board approved both appointments unanimously.

The French-American Foundation (FAF) was established in 1976 during the United States Bicentennial by Presidents Gerald Ford and Valéry Giscard d'Estaing and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

FAF is the leading non-governmental organization linking the United States and France. It serves as a thought leader on Franco-American issues and as a bridge between political, business, technology, military, and cultural leaders in the two countries.

Each year, FAF's flagship Young Leaders Program selects 20 promising French and American individuals under the age of 40 for two annual seminars. The program has a remarkable track record, with alumni that include French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as former Presidents Bill Clinton, François Hollande, as well as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, General Wesley Clark, journalist Gwen Ifill, basketball star and former Senator Bill Bradley, former French Prime Minister Alain Juppé, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, former Deputy National Security Advisor Dina Powell McCormick, and former Goldman Sachs President John Thain, a FAF Board Member.

The Foundation's annual Cybersecurity conference gathers American and European leaders from government, business, and academia to discuss the most pressing issues in the realms of technology, defense, and security. The Foundation also awards prestigious translation prizes each year to translators of non-fiction and fiction.

"I am delighted that the Board has unanimously approved my friend and colleague, Ed Wallace, to be Chair. Ed and I have worked closely together to build the Foundation. He is uniquely qualified and able to build further on those accomplishments and make FAF even more essential to the transatlantic community," said Allan Chapin. "Ed's lifelong love of France and understanding of its culture, business, and politics makes him an ideal leader of FAF-US. I look forward to continuing the effective partnership that Ed and I have forged over the last eight years."

FAF-France Chair Alain Papiasse, who serves as Chairman of Corporate and Institutional Banking at BNP Paribas, remarked, "Ed Wallace first reached out to us in Paris when he joined the US Board eight years ago, and he enjoys the amitié and confidence of our French Board and staff. We look forward to collaborating with him both in times of Franco-American harmony and stress."

Former UNICEF and Peace Corps Director, Carol Bellamy, (YL 1981) and current FAF Board Member said, "I recruited Ed Wallace as my Chief of Staff when I served as President of the New York City Council. He was a highly effective leader internally and a superb negotiator. I am delighted he will now oversee FAF and proud to have mentored him."

FAF President Caroline Naralasetty said, "Alongside Allan, Ed provides valuable guidance to me and the FAF team on both strategic matters and day to-day operations. I am delighted to have these two world-class Francophiles supporting our efforts. FAF's future is bright."

Edward C. Wallace co-chairs the New York City office of Greenberg Traurig, one of the world's largest law firms. In 1981, he was the youngest member of the New York City Council and the last Member At-Large representing Manhattan. After government, he served as Vice President for Finance at Boston Properties, reporting directly to company Founder and Chair Mortimer B. Zuckerman. He has served 30 years as outside counsel to Paris-based JC Decaux, the world's largest out-of-home advertising company and has represented many other French companies.

On his appointment, Ed Wallace stated, "I have seen FAF make a difference when tensions rise across the Atlantic. I am honored to serve and eager to continue the mission of explaining the gratitude we Americans owe to the nation that supported us in 1776 — just as we take similar pride in the assistance we were able to provide to our first friend 168 years later when the world of liberty was in peril."

