French antitrust proceedings concluded

News provided by

Electrolux Group

Dec 19, 2024, 02:53 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The French Competition Authority (FCA) has completed the previously communicated second investigation regarding alleged breaches of antitrust rules in France by Electrolux Group and various other parties within the home appliance sector during 2009 to 2014.

The FCA has decided on a fine of EUR 44.5m, which is covered by the provision set by Electrolux Group and reported as a non-recurring item in the second quarter of 2023. This decision follows a settlement that was reached in 2023 between the FCA and Electrolux Group.

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/french-antitrust-proceedings-concluded,c4084732

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4084732/3182902.pdf

241219 Press release - French antitrust proceedings concluded final ENG

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

French antitrust proceedings concluded

The French Competition Authority (FCA) has completed the previously communicated second investigation regarding alleged breaches of antitrust rules...
Electrolux launches high-performance, energy-efficient new laundry pair

Electrolux launches high-performance, energy-efficient new laundry pair

Electrolux is introducing a new laundry pair – with impressive energy-efficient features designed for the most effective stain removal – even in cold ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household Products

Household Products

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics