French Bloom Acquires Its Own Estate In Limoux, Strengthening Its Roots In The Region And Opening An Exciting New Chapter For Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wines

A category-leading pioneer for the non-alcoholic sparkling wine category, French Bloom is now the first Maison in the world entirely dedicated to producing non-alcoholic sparkling wines from its own winery and vineyard land

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- French Bloom , the award-winning producer of premium alcohol-free French sparkling wines, will become the first Maison in the world exclusively dedicated to alcohol-free sparkling wines after acquiring its own estate in Limoux, the historic birthplace of French sparkling wine.

French Bloom Acquires Its Own Estate in Limoux

This acquisition, which includes 25 hectares of vineyard and winery land, marks an important milestone for French Bloom, deepening its connection to the terroirs of Limoux, and affirming a long-held vision of combining traditional farming and precision viticulture, with the innovative techniques of non-alcoholic sparkling winemaking. The estate will be fully operational in September 2026.

"We want to anchor our vision in a deeper connection with terroir and in a sustainable approach to alcohol-free sparkling wines. This new step marks an important moment for the Maison," explains Maggie Frerejean-Taittinger, co-founder and CMO.

A MEANINGFUL ANCHOR IN TERROIR

An elevated terroir known for its cool nights and the aromatic expression of its Chardonnay, Limoux has shaped the style of French Bloom's sparkling wines from the very beginning. The altitude of the Haute Vallée plays a decisive role in achieving the natural freshness and aromatic tension sought by the Maison—essential parameters for crafting alcohol-free sparkling wines that are both complex, well-balanced and expressive.

By choosing to establish itself here, French Bloom reinforces a natural link between creation, terroir, and high standards, in a category undergoing rapid acceleration.

"Since the creation of French Bloom, our ambition has been clear: to elevate the category with precision and high standards, and to champion excellent French sparkling wines rooted in terroir and provenance. This commitment reinforces that dynamic," emphasizes Rodolphe Frerejean-Taittinger, CEO.

A CATEGORY IN FULL MOMENTUM

Demand for alcohol-free sparkling wines is accelerating, driven both by a growing desire for moderation and by rising expectations in terms of quality. According to NielsenIQ, more than 1 in 2 Americans are looking to reduce their alcohol consumption in 2025. And at a global level, the non-alcoholic market is set to exceed 30 billion dollars by 2030 (IWSR).

This structural momentum is giving rise to a strongly expanding premium segment, along with a growing interest in terroir-driven products. By establishing its roots in Limoux, French Bloom fully aligns with this evolution and confirms its pioneering role in a category that remains young but is rapidly accelerating.

A TECHNICAL APPROACH IN CONSTANT EVOLUTION

Since its beginnings, French Bloom has reimagined the traditional codes of winemaking to craft alcohol-free sparkling wines that are complex, balanced, and expressive. The Maison has progressively developed an approach that completely rethinks the production process, working from base wines specifically designed for dealcoholization. This method combines precision, fruit mastery, and attention to detail to create cuvées whose structure and expression echo that of great French sparkling wines.

ABOUT FRENCH BLOOM – us.frenchbloom.com

Founded in 2019 by Maggie Frerejean-Taittinger and Constance Jablonski, and joining forces with Rodolphe Frerejean-Taittinger, French Bloom's CEO with extensive experience in Champagne and Cognac, the team's pioneering spirit is reshaping the way the world celebrates. Launched in 2021, French Bloom is the leading Maison for alcohol-free sparkling wines. It was born from a simple conviction: ensuring everyone can take part fully in the moment of the toast. This idea sparked a broader ambition—reinterpreting French sparkling wines for a generation seeking moderation, without compromising emotion or finesse.

French Bloom cuvées are crafted from base wines delicately dealcoholized at low temperature. They contain no added sugar, are certified vegan, and with 0.0% alcohol. The collection brings together four signature cuvées: Le Blanc, Le Rosé, L'Extra Brut and La Cuvée Vintage. Present in over 60 countries, in short four years, French Bloom has established itself as the leader in its category. Its non-alcoholic cuvées are served in gastronomic restaurants, luxury hotels, and fine-wine retailers around the world. In 2024, the Maison entered into a strategic partnership with Moët Hennessy, the group's first investment in the alcohol-free universe.

Awarded World's Best Alcohol-Free Sparkling for three years, French Bloom embodies a new way of celebrating—elegant, modern, and sincere.

PRESS CONTACTS

Colangelo & Partners

Irene Graziotto, [email protected] , 646 719 5303

SOURCE French Bloom