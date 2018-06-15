French Blue Rosé Finds Common Ground with Vintage Wine Estates

After making wine in the Anderson Valley for nearly a decade, the opportunity arose for Rivin to travel abroad and make wine in France. The uncomplicated pleasures of a cold bottle of crisp, dry rosé enjoyed with good food and friends made a lasting impression on Rivin.

"I wanted to bring that authentic French wine experience back to the States to share with American wine lovers in a way that was easy to connect with," said Rivin.

Scommegna recognized the potential of French Blue Rosé and decided to invest. Together they crafted a French rosé made from classic Bordeaux varietals—Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Merlot.

Vintage Wine Estates is known for its entrepreneurial spirit and breadth of its portfolio which includes iconic estate wineries such as Clos Pegase, Swanson, B. R. Cohn and popular national brands. The company also stewards innovative brand creators, most recently Josh Phelps of Grounded Wine Co. and his wines, Steady State and Collusion.

Pat Roney, President/CEO Vintage Wine Estates explained, "We believe in the wines we select to represent and in their makers. VWE has an entrepreneurial culture and we foster that spirit in our partners by providing resources and letting the creativity flow."

Vintage Wine Estates will represent the 2018 vintage of French Blue and beyond.

SRP: $16.99

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates is a privately held wine company owned by a group of vintner families with deep roots in the wine business. The families own a collection of winery estates and brands including Clos Pegase Winery, Cosentino Winery, Cameron Hughes, Girard Winery, B.R. Cohn Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Viansa Sonoma, Windsor Vineyards, Cartlidge & Browne, Sonoma Coast Vineyards, Middle Sister, Clayhouse, Firesteed, Cherry Pie, Tamarack Cellars, Game of Thrones® wines, Girl & Dragon, Purple Cowboy, many exclusive wine brands and Splinter Group Spirits. An industry leader across all sales channels and dedicated to providing wine consumers with a range of wines from $10 to $100 dollars and at many price points in between, Vintage Wine Estates produces outstanding wines from Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino and other premium California winegrowing regions. Vintage Wine Estates is a company that respects all the ways wine is purchased: at wineries, retail, by telephone, on television, via the Internet and by mail. www.vintagewineestates.com

About Flying Blue Imports, LLC

Flying Blue Imports, LLC is a privately owned company between Roger Scommegna and Stephanie Rivin committed to making relevant, kick ass wines with great packaging. Some of their brands include French Blue Rosé, Le Tremblé, SAVAS, Sous La Mer, Rêvê d'Êtê, Jour Pluie, Sentido de Boro, Le Joyau, and Chat Fou. With the marketing muscle of Scommegna and the winemaking prowess of Rivin, this team knows how to scour the globe to bring wines to the North American consumer. To learn more visit us at www.flyingblueimports.com

CONTACT:

Mary Ann Vangrin

1-707-738-0338

mvangrin@vintagewineestates.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/french-blue-rose-finds-common-ground-with-vintage-wine-estates-300667174.html

SOURCE Vintage Wine Estates

Related Links

http://www.vintagewineestates.com

