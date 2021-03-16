French Bulldog Remains San Francisco's Favorite Breed

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, the French Bulldog took San Francisco's top spot in the American Kennel Club's (AKC®) 2020 ranking of the most popular AKC-recognized dog breeds in the U.S.

The French Bulldog was also recognized as the #1 pup in West Palm Beach and Philadelphia.

The Poodle is rising up the ranks in San Francisco, making its way into the top five this past year. The Pembroke Welsh Corgi is another favorite in the Golden Gate City, holding firmly to the #4 spot. The lovable Labrador Retriever also climbed up the ranks, stealing the number two spot from the Golden Retriever, pushing them to #3.

"Love for the Frenchie has taken over the country, and San Francisco is right on trend," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "There was still a lot of movement in the city's favorites this year, though, with Dachshunds and Australian Shepherds both breaking into the top ten."

San Francisco's top 5 breeds for 2020:

1. French Bulldog 2. Labrador Retriever 3. Golden Retriever 4. Pembroke Welsh Corgi 5. Poodle

* Registration data pulled from San Francisco zip codes as specified by U.S. Postal Service

There were notable favorites among the city's distinct neighborhoods:

Soma: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Castro: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Portrero: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Pacific Heights: Golden Retriever

Golden Retriever Nopa: Golden Retriever

Golden Retriever Nob Hill: Golden Retriever

Golden Retriever The Mission: Golden Retriever

The AKC also announced its nationwide rankings today at the AKC Museum of the Dog in NYC. The Labrador Retriever celebrates a milestone! The loveable Lab remains the number one most popular breed in the United States for the 30th year.

While the Lab holds firmly to the top spot, the French Bulldog has continued to skyrocket in popularity. The Frenchie landed at number two in 2020, knocking the German Shepherd Dog down to third. The German Shepherd Dog had been the second most popular dog breed since 2009.

Most Popular Breeds Nationwide 2020 1. Labrador Retriever 2. French Bulldog 3. German Shepherd Dog 4. Golden Retriever 5. Bulldog

Get social with the AKC! Join us on Facebook and Twitter.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Interviews on the most popular dogs in the U.S. or in your city can be arranged by contacting Jessica D'Amato at [email protected] or 212-696-8346. Photos are available to members of the media upon request.]

###

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers

SOURCE American Kennel Club

Related Links

www.akc.org

