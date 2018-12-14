French companies must lead global anti-corruption efforts to be globally competitive

The Red Flag Group now has 15 offices worldwide across five continents.

The firm has carried out more than 500,000 detailed integrity and compliance due diligence reports in 45 languages across 194 countries to review the ethical standards of companies to determine whether they can be relied on as business partners or suppliers.

HONG KONG and PARIS, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Flag Group, a firm that combines data and business intelligence with corporate compliance, has opened an office in Paris, confirming its commitment to helping French companies with their anti-bribery and anti-corruption compliance efforts globally.

"We opened a Paris office because French companies needed help managing and implementing the frameworks required by the Sapin II law. The burden that the Sapin II law places on each company and its directors has significantly impacted their operational and compliance needs," said Scott Lane, CEO and President of The Red Flag Group. "Compliance with the French anti-corruption laws is not optional for French companies. But by building and implementing the right compliance programmes and frameworks, they can make compliance a competitive advantage to their business. The Red Flag Group has helped over 1000 companies globally with their compliance needs – from software and screening solutions to due diligence. We are now bringing our solutions to France to focus on the needs of the French market."

The Red Flag Group's recently-acquired sister company, ETHIC Intelligence, was founded and runs its global operations from Paris, and certifies some of the largest listed French companies against global anti-corruption standards. Therefore, it was obvious that The Red Flag Group would expand its French operations to all its business units, including its anti-corruption compliance software solutions, subscription databases for compliance assessments and KYC screening, and deep due diligence reports.

The Red Flag Group has also appointed Philippe Sentein as Sales Director for its French operations. Philippe has more than 20 years of professional experience in local and global sales roles (across business development and management positions), including working in complex international environments.

Responsible for developing and expanding French businesses, Philippe has a track record in launching new business lines and developing strategic customer relationships. He has held different sales positions at Interwoven, Sybase and Computer Associates and has a strong commitment to helping companies achieve compliance and leverage it for their business value.

Phillipe said, "The Red Flag Group operates in a growing industry of helping French companies make better decisions around compliance and their global ecosystem of partners and suppliers, and it feels good to know that French companies are making a real difference in the business world on a global scale by driving up levels of compliance and contributing to levelling the playing field in emerging markets. It adds new meaning to my work and it was one of the reasons why I was so keen to join the firm. I am excited to be part of The Red Flag Group."

The Red Flag Group has more than 12 years' experience helping clients build anti-corruption compliance programmes to allow them to make Better Decisions for their businesses by helping them select their business partners, suppliers and employees.

The firm has a total of 15 offices in five continents, employs more than 300 qualified compliance professionals and more than 100 professionals devoted to technology development, and provides its services in 45 different languages.

The Red Flag Group's portfolio of solutions and tools has been designed to cover all clients' needs. These tools include IntegraCheck® | Integrity Due Diligence to allow clients to conduct deep-dive background checks to meet their compliance requirements on a 'pay-as-they-go' basis, the IntegraWatch® | Compliance Screening database of companies and people that have been involved in negative compliance issues across 23 different risk areas, and ComplianceDesktop® | Compliance Technology Platform® and Supplier Integrity® to support all aspects of anti-corruption compliance and the onboarding of third parties.

