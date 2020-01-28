French Connection Upgrades to YuniquePLM® to Facilitate Growth and Data Integration

TOLLAND, Conn., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The trend around digital transformation in fashion has been at the forefront of the industry for a few years and companies who are transforming are seeing the payoff with data visibility. "Our team needed a cloud-based solution to simplify IT processes and YuniquePLM® will enable data integration with our current infrastructure," said Stuart Hart, Head of IT, French Connection.

French Connection offers design-led clothing that's cut with sophistication and quality in mind. The brand ranges from investment-worthy French Connection clothing to basic jeans and t-shirts, with a focus on a premium aesthetic.

Adding YuniquePLM to French Connection's product development process, that already employs the AccuMark® family of design room solutions, will further transform their processes and help reduce time to market for their clothing lines.

"Upgrading French Connection to YuniquePLM will allow them to scale their business quickly and effortlessly," said Michael Lock, Vice President of Gerber's Global Software Sales. "The solution will allow French Connection to reduce costs by simplifying integration across the company."

About French Connection

French Connection is a design led British brand, creating distinctive products across womenswear, menswear, accessories and home for the modern lifestyle. The brand distributes globally through retail stores, e-commerce, wholesale and licensing channels and is committed to offering a premium experience, ensuring the customer is at the heart of the business.

Since its creation in 1972, French Connection has enthused a passion for design and continues to deliver timeless affordable quality. Innovation remains at the core of the brand and all designs are created and developed from the head office in Camden, London.

About YuniquePLM

The cloud-based YuniquePLM software subscription solution is flexible and scalable without the costly information technology infrastructure. It is the culmination of extensive customer feedback and is perfect for any sized fashion company looking for an industry-leading product lifecycle management solution. YuniquePLM represents the first opportunity to get world-class PLM from the industry leader at a very affordable subscription rate, with minimal implementation effort and a wealth of self-learning tools on Gerber University.

YuniquePLM was the first PLM system for the apparel industry to be in the cloud and available as a SaaS. It streamlines design and development, helping users get the right products to market sooner. Intuitive and easy to use, YuniquePLM integrates seamlessly with Gerber's AccuMark CAD software and the Adobe® suite.

About Gerber Technology:

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel and accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics.

In October 2018, Gerber acquired Avametric and MCT Digital to add to its integrated solutions portfolio. Avametric is a leading developer of software engines used for 3D product simulation and e-commerce in the fashion industry. MCT Digital provides integrated software and finishing solution in the sign and graphics space, with industry leading modular technology applicable to a wide range of textile workflows.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China.

Visit www.gerbertechnology.com and www.gerbersoftware.com for more information.

Contact: Ketty Pillet

Tel: + 1 860 218 8590

ketty.pillet@gerbertechnology.com

SOURCE Gerber Technology

Related Links

http://www.gerbertechnology.com

