French Cuff Boutique Celebrates 15 Years of Fashion and Philanthropy in Houston

HOUSTON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- French Cuff Boutique, a cornerstone of Houston's women's fashion boutique community, proudly marked its 15th anniversary with an evening of style, philanthropy, and community celebration on September 27, 2023.

The festivities began at all three of French Cuff's distinct boutique locations—Bellaire, Woodway, and Town & Country—where 15% of the day's sales were generously donated to Kids Meals, a charity devoted to ending childhood hunger. "Thank you so much for your big hearts for hungry children," said Cynthia Stielow, Chief Development & Communications Officer of Kids Meals. The charity was chosen through a voting process, where dedicated customers nominated, and selected organizations close to their hearts.

Later that evening, French Cuff hosted a glamorous 15th Anniversary Party at Georgia James, one of Houston's most upscale steakhouses located within the Regent Square mixed-use development. Founder Kairy-tate Barkley welcomed longtime customers, new clients, dear friends, family, and dedicated employees to celebrate the milestone. Guests were treated to delicious bites and cocktails and could capture the memorable evening in a 360-photo booth. The celebration also included a raffle where attendees had the opportunity to win a $1,000 gift card to French Cuff Boutique. VIP gift bags were distributed to express gratitude to all attendees for their ongoing support.

"We couldn't have reached this 15-year milestone without the unwavering support of our customers, staff, and various community organizations that share our values," said Barkley.

Thankful for the Houston Community

French Cuff's longstanding success is also credited to the generous Houston community that has supported Barkley's vision from the very beginning. French Cuff stays committed to giving back to the neighborhoods through active and passionate involvement in local and national charitable organizations.

"Cheers to fifteen years of French Cuff Boutique. We owe our journey to the Houston community and look forward to many more years of serving and styling you," concludes Barkley.

For more information on French Cuff Boutique's 15th Anniversary Celebration or to view their latest collections, visit https://frenchcuffco.com or any of the three store locations. Click here for: French Cuff Boutique 15 Year Anniversary Photos

About French Cuff Boutique Since opening its doors in July 2008, French Cuff has experienced remarkable growth, fueled by Kairy-tate Barkley's vision of creating an unmatched shopping experience. Over the last 15 years, French Cuff has provided a warm friendly ambiance, expert personal styling, and a commitment to community involvement. This style destination, located at three key Houston areas—West University, Tanglewood and Memorial offers a thoughtfully curated collection of designer labels across various price points, allowing every woman to beautifully express her personal style.

About Kids Meals

Kids Meals is a charity organization committed to ending childhood hunger by delivering free meals to underprivileged children. For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/kidsmealshouston.

